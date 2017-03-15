Wawa to Launch Annual Spring Hiring Campaign -- Filling More Than 5,000 New Jobs in Three Months for all stores throughout the Company

Wawa Career Wednesdays: Select Stores Hosting Open House Events for Candidates to Learn More About Wawa's Unique Culture and Fulfilling Careers

WAWA, PA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Wawa, Inc. today announced plans to launch its Spring hiring campaign with the goal of hiring more than 5,000 new associates during the next three months, with all of Wawa's 750 stores across its six-state operating area looking to add new talent. The company-wide hiring campaign will span the spring season, looking to fill customer-service and management level positions and is part of Wawa's overall commitment to provide job opportunities which can lead to fulfilling careers to community members across the company's operating area.

"We are excited to launch our spring hiring campaign to recruit new Wawa associates. As a company part of fulfilling lives means adding jobs for new associates, while also providing advancement opportunities for the more than 30,000 Wawa associates who are part of our team," said Dave Filano, Manager of Talent Acquisition at Wawa. "As we continue to expand and grow, we're excited to fill these 5,000-plus positions with people who will quickly become part of the Wawa Way. We're specifically looking for individuals who enjoy serving others, who want to join our team for the busy summer season and as well those who might be interested in the start of a fulfilling career at Wawa."

Wawa Career Wednesdays

While every store will have job opportunities available, some stores will host open houses called 'Wawa Career Wednesdays' on every Wednesday for four straight weeks, beginning March 29 running through April 19. As part of the Wawa Career Wednesdays, potential associates can receive a brief, first interview, learn more about Wawa's unique culture, explore career opportunities and discover the important role Wawa associates play in their community.

Stores hosting the Open House events will have signs announcing the dates and time of the open house. Individuals interested in career opportunities at Wawa are encouraged to apply online prior to attending an Open House event.

Wawa associates hired in these full and part-time positions enjoy competitive salaries and health benefits, as well as flexible schedules and tuition reimbursement opportunities. In addition, through Wawa's employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), associates share directly in the growth of Wawa. Today Wawa is 40% owned by associates through the ESOP. Nearly half the ESOP is owned by store level associates and store management. With more than 11,000 participants, Wawa's ESOP ranks as one of the top10 largest ESOPs in the country.

To apply for an open position, visit www.wawa.com.

About Wawa's Career Opportunities

Wawa is always looking to provide fulfilling employment opportunities for both management and non-management associates. A career with Wawa includes significant advancement and growth opportunities, with 60% of all management in the company rising from customer service associate positions. Wawa offers a meaningful chance to be part of a team that exists to go beyond filling orders, to fulfill the lives of customers and communities every day. With extremely competitive compensation and benefits as well as continuing education opportunities and ongoing opportunities for associate recognition and fun, Wawa is proud to be a place that 30,000 associates call home.