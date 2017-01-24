Wayne's World Returns to Select Theaters Nationwide on February 7th and 8th to Celebrate the Film's 25th Anniversary

Re-release Includes a Captured Live On-Screen Chat with Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Rob Lowe, Lorne Michaels, director Penelope Spheeris, Tia Carrere, Colleen Camp and Robert Patrick

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the iconic comedy classic Wayne's World, SpectiCast and Paramount Pictures are hosting a most excellent, two-night, theatrical event on February 7th and 8th, 2017. Fans across the U.S. will have the chance to party on with Wayne and Garth when the film returns to more than 400 theaters. The special events will include an exclusive introduction by Peter Travers (Rolling Stone Magazine and ABC-TV) and a videotaped chat with the director and cast members after the film. Wayne's World was originally released on February 14, 1992.

In addition to the film making its way back to theaters, Wayne's World events will be taking over Aurora, IL, and Los Angeles, CA. Aurora (the film's setting), will be celebrating all over the city with over a dozen events happening from early February until July. Plans include a special advance screening for one night on February 3rd with an appearance by Tia Carrere. Other fun includes: look-alike contest, an air guitar competition, poster contests, giveaways and much more. Learn more about what is happening in Aurora, here & here.

ADVANCE NATIONWIDE ANNIVERSARY SCREENING: Party On With Wayne and Garth in their Hometown Area For One Night Only. Friday, February 3rd, 2017 at 6:30pm cst. Hollywood Boulevard Cinema, 1001 W 75th St., Woodridge, IL 630-427-1880. Tickets Available HERE.

In Los Angeles this weekend, (January 27th - January 29th), Entertainment Weekly and Sports Illustrated are partnering for special Wayne's World events taking place during NHL All Star Weekend sponsored by Honda. The film will be showing at the LA Convention Center and fans can spend time at Stan Mikita's Donuts, which will be specially reconstructed for this event.

Fans are also encouraged to keep an ear out, as ticket giveaways are being held with the top classic rock radio stations around the country.

Based on the "Saturday Night Live" sketch of the same name, Wayne's World is a wacky, irreverent pop-culture comedy about the adventures of two amiably aimless metal-head friends, Wayne (Mike Myers) and Garth (Dana Carvey). From Wayne's basement, the pair broadcast a talk-show called "Wayne's World" on local public access television. Wayne's World, directed by Penelope Spheeris, grossed $183 million in its theatrical run, placing it as the tenth highest-grossing film of 1992 and the highest-grossing of the 11 films based on "Saturday Night Live" skits. The movie features Rob Lowe, Tia Carrere, Lara Flynn Boyle, Brian Doyle-Murray, Robert Patrick, Chris Farley, Ed O'Neill, Ione Skye, Meat Loaf, and Alice Cooper.

"Wayne's World transcends generations to pay tribute to an indelible place in American pop culture," says SpectiCast CEO Mark Rupp. Peter Travers of Rolling Stone Magazine adds, "Director Penelope Spheeris brings out the best in Mike Myers and Dana Carvey while converting a classic SNL sketch into an enduring, full bodied film for the ages."

Paramount Home Media Distribution also will celebrate the anniversary with a Wayne's World Double Feature on DVD and Digital HD, arriving February 14, 2017. Plus, Wayne's World will be available on iTunes with new-to-digital extras, including a Director's Commentary and Making-Of featurette.

