WCB Resources Ltd. Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - WCB Resources Ltd. ("WCB" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:WCB) is pleased to announce that it has closed its recently announced private placement. It has issued 6,200,000 Common Shares of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Common Share to raise gross proceeds of $310,000. The private placement is subject to exchange acceptance. All of the securities issued pursuant to this offering will have a hold period expiring on August 20, 2017.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Cameron Switzer, President and Chief Executive Officer

WCB Resources Ltd.

