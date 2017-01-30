WCB Resources Ltd: Passing of Co-Founder and Director Peter Lynch

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 30, 2017) - WCB Resources Ltd ("WCB" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:WCB) sadly announces that co-founder and non-executive director Peter Lynch has passed away as a result of a tragic plane accident in Perth, Australia.

The WCB Board are deeply saddened by the sudden unexpected passing of their fellow director and friend. Our deeply felt sympathies are with Peter's family and friends.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Cameron Switzer

President and Chief Executive Officer

