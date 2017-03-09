WCN Achieves Robust Growth in 2016

Recruitment Technology Leader Builds Impressive Momentum Through Significant Client Growth, Innovative Product Enhancements

NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - WCN, a leading pioneer of innovative recruitment technology, today shared details of its strong performance throughout 2016. Highlights of the company's successful year include maintaining a high client retention rate of more than 95 percent, as well as expanding its areas of expertise across industries and increasing its client roster significantly in the U.K. and the U.S.

"We have experienced a stellar year thanks in large part to our recognized expertise in helping organizations achieve an edge over their competition by reaching top talent rapidly. We were established in 1995 as one of the first ever paperless application systems, and we continue to build on that pedigree of innovation by regularly introducing new technology that helps transform recruiting effectiveness," said Charles Hipps, founder and CEO of WCN. "We have high expectations for 2017 and expect to sustain our momentum as we remain focused on our mission to help companies assess and hire the right talent quickly using robust intelligence."

Company Growth

In 2016, WCN experienced substantial growth, including overall revenues that were significantly higher than the previous year. In particular, the company increased U.S. revenues by 7.5 percent as existing clients expanded their use of WCN's innovative talent acquisition technology and new clients, including NBCUniversal, were welcomed.

WCN expanded its team of industry experts and technology specialists throughout 2016, and the global WCN workforce now numbers close to 125. Among the highly experienced professionals who joined WCN in 2016 are:

Adam Couch, Vice President of Sales - Americas

Shelley Ingram, Vice President of Customer Experience and Success

Julian Ladd, Global Head of Sales

Stefan Sawh, Global Head of Account Management

Peter Shaw, Finance Director

Product Innovation

During 2016, WCN continued to enhance its talent acquisition suite designed to help organizations reduce their speed to hire, whether they are looking to fill roles in emerging talent, run high-volume recruitment campaigns or support lateral hires. WCN introduced several product innovations to complement its ATS (Recruit), including big data and predictive analytics functionality (Intelligence) that enables quick identification of must-interview candidates. This enhancement improves diversity and removes human bias in addition to accelerating and improving the process of finding, assessing and hiring emerging talent.

An event management system (Event) was also developed, helping to transform the way recruiters approach events for the purposes of identifying, attracting, assessing and hiring the most promising candidates, with analytics in place to support meeting boardroom expectations for criteria such as diversity and inclusion. Combined with the introduction of a new CRM and Engage, which delivers an exceptionally engaging way to create more meaningful and transparent experiences, WCN has enhanced its ability to deliver greater recruiting velocity and results for both campus recruitment programs and experienced hire initiatives. As a result of recent product innovations, WCN achieved excellent candidate experience scores in 2016, with 98 percent of applicants indicating they would encourage others to apply using WCN technology.

Expanding Partnerships

WCN has added to its portfolio of technology partners in new areas such as targeted job boards and video assessments to ensure the company can continue to provide the very best recruitment offerings to its clients worldwide. The company's strategic collaborations in 2016 included partnerships with WayUp, the leading marketplace for early professionals to find and apply to jobs and internships, and HireVue, provider of team acceleration software designed to help companies build and coach the world's best teams, thereby providing WCN customers with more seamless candidate experiences and more informed decision-making, resulting in reduced costs and time to hire.

Industry Recognition and Achievements

WCN received accolades at a number of industry events, further underscoring the strength of the company's innovative recruiting products and solutions. WCN received the Client Choice Award for Most Innovative e-Recruitment Provider from the Corporate Vision 2016 Recruitment Awards. In addition, WCN earned a Corporate Vision 2016 Technology Innovator Award for Most Engaging e-Recruitment Provider and a 2016 Acquisition International Global Excellence Award for Best e-Recruitment Provider.

WCN in 2017 and Beyond

To further its market leader position, WCN intends to broaden its offerings across the U.S. in 2017. Innovative additions to the company's talent acquisition suite and award-winning ATS will include decision intelligence tools and configurable technology to support solving industry-specific problems. New solutions will be available for diversity, veteran and high volume recruiting needs and new products -- Recruit, Engage, Event, Interview, Mobility, Intelligence and Intern -- will help employers infuse future sourcing strategies with greater accuracy, increased diversity and reduced bias to ultimately provide more time for candidate engagement.

Hipps concluded, "For 2017, WCN remains committed to enhancing our reputation among decision makers in the talent acquisition space and strengthening our position as the talent acquisition software of choice. We look forward to achieving even greater successes in the year ahead."

About WCN

WCN is a leading pioneer in the field of innovative recruitment technology. With over 20 years' experience, WCN solutions are built to accelerate and improve recruiting from start to finish, creating a more meaningful and transparent experience for recruiters and candidates. Using WCN talent acquisition technology, organizations can drive real change by accelerating and improving the entire process of finding, assessing and managing events and hiring the best talent at every level -- from emerging to lateral hires, veterans and diversity. To learn more, visit: www.wcnsolutions.com.