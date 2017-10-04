WCN Brings Revolutionary Predictive Recruiting Scoring to 20th Annual HR Tech Conference & Exposition

Built-In Tool Leverages Machine Learning Algorithm to Zero In on Top Candidates with Up to 90 Percent Confidence

NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - WCN, a pioneer of innovative recruitment technology, today announced the launch of its newest tool, Predictive Recruiting Scoring. Using a data-science process developed with industry experts and academic leaders, WCN has built a machine learning algorithm that will, with up to 90 percent confidence, zero in on ideal candidates from the moment their application is complete and submitted.

"Top employers continue to receive huge numbers of applications for each open position and ultimately, the majority of applicants -- upwards of 95 percent -- are turned down. With WCN Predictive Recruiting Scoring, employers have the ability to quickly flag candidates that have certain key indicators of success to streamline the selection process and nurture this talent ahead of competitors," shared Charles Hipps, founder and CEO of WCN.

Predictive Recruiting Scoring provides a way to fast-track the identification of up to one-third of the most promising candidates. In turn, recruiters are able to focus more on the human side of the process, providing candidates with added value by building relationships and forging brand loyalty. This helps ensure that top talent stay engaged with the hiring organization rather than the competition.

Through dashboards in the applicant tracking system, recruiters are able to see the percentage forecast of interview probability and offer probability for all applications. The tool works to reduce unconscious biases and enhance diversity by uncovering strong candidates who may have gone unnoticed in a non-intelligent or manual process. In addition, recruiters can see individual profile graphs that show how the algorithm used data about the candidate's education and work experience to generate these probabilities. Recruiters gain insight and reasoning into which characteristics score the strongest. The predictive technology included in Predictive Recruiting Scoring has the potential to widen the recruitment net and create a well-qualified talent pool, while saving recruiters countless hours otherwise spent manually combing through applications.

Hipps continued, "With more than 20 years of experience managing data in the recruiting space, there is no other talent acquisition suite that can score candidates with this level of historical information. Predictive Recruiting Scoring equips employers with insights about which candidates should be shortlisted for an interview as well as the likelihood that the organization will want to hire them. The result is stronger evidence to support hiring the very best fit for the organization."

WCN will spotlight Predictive Recruiting Scoring in Booth No. 2925 during the HR Tech Conference & Exposition, taking place October 10-13 in Las Vegas. To learn more about WCN Predictive Recruiting Scoring and the company's other award-winning solutions, visit www.wcnsolutions.com.

About WCN

WCN is a leading pioneer in the field of innovative recruitment technology. With over 20 years' experience, WCN solutions are built to accelerate and improve recruiting from start to finish, creating a more meaningful and transparent experience for recruiters and candidates. Using WCN talent acquisition technology, organizations can drive real change by accelerating and improving the entire process of finding, assessing and managing events and hiring the best talent at every level -- from emerging to lateral hires, veterans and diversity. To learn more, visit www.wcnsolutions.com.