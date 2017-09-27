Recruitment Technology Pioneer Recognized as Talent Acquisition & Retention Solution Provider

NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - WCN, a pioneer of innovative recruitment technology, is the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Talent Acquisition & Retention Solution Provider of the Year category in the second annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

Charles Hipps, founder and CEO of WCN, shared, "Over the last 20 years, WCN has helped countless employers improve their talent acquisition processes. WCN is delighted to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and looks forward to continuing to innovate new products and solutions that support the needs of hiring organizations."

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

"The judges were impressed with the quality of entries we received in the second annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers. The dedication these Stevie-winning organizations have to providing great workplaces for employees was evident in each nomination," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards were presented to winners at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Friday, September 22. More than 50 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Just this week, WCN was also named Best Recruitment Software Provider 2017 by the CV Magazine 2017 Executive Search and Recruitment Awards.

To learn more about WCN and its award-winning solutions, visit www.wcnsolutions.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the American Business Awards, the International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About WCN

WCN is a leading pioneer in the field of innovative recruitment technology. With over 20 years' experience, WCN solutions are built to accelerate and improve recruiting from start to finish, creating a more meaningful and transparent experience for recruiters and candidates. Using WCN talent acquisition technology, organizations can drive real change by accelerating and improving the entire process of finding, assessing and managing events and hiring the best talent at every level -- from emerging to lateral hires, veterans and diversity. To learn more, visit www.wcnsolutions.com.