WCN Named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape on Talent Acquisition

NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - WCN, a pioneer of innovative recruitment technology, today shared that it was named a Major Player in the "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Talent Acquisition Systems 2017 Vendor Assessment" (Doc # US41542217, September 2017).

Kyle Lagunas, report author and Research Manager for Emerging Trends and Technologies at IDC, commented, "This IDC MarketScape report is the first to assess standalone talent acquisition platforms, and WCN's inclusion is a testament to the hard work they've been doing. WCN's full suite of talent acquisition solutions has flown under the radar for many, but they performed very well in this evaluation. WCN was recognized as a major player for its straightforward suite, dedicated solutions, robust toolset -- and the years of experience in campus recruiting that they're now putting to work for their corporate hiring clients."

The WCN suite focuses on the complete candidate recruitment journey and includes an intelligent Predictive Recruiting Scoring tool that helps organizations identify ideal candidates with up to 90 percent confidence. WCN also offers products for managing and tracking candidates; deepening candidate relationships through recruitment marketing; planning and running recruiting events; overseeing and accelerating the interview process; placing and supporting interns; and encouraging internal mobility and redeployment of staff. In addition, WCN has purpose-built solutions including WCN Campus, WCN Volume, and WCN Diversity & WCN Veteran.

Charles Hipps, founder and CEO of WCN, said, "WCN creates talent acquisition products that streamline the process and make the experience easier for recruiters and candidates. As we continue to update our products and add new features, WCN is dedicated to making recruiting more intelligent and as a result, more efficient. We are delighted to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a major player among the modern talent acquisition systems."

The report is available here https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=US41542217.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About WCN

WCN is a leading pioneer in the field of innovative recruitment technology. With over 20 years' experience, WCN solutions are built to accelerate and improve recruiting from start to finish, creating a more meaningful and transparent experience for recruiters and candidates. Using WCN talent acquisition technology, organizations can drive real change by accelerating and improving the entire process of finding, assessing and managing events and hiring the best talent at every level -- from emerging to lateral hires, veterans and diversity. To learn more, visit www.wcnsolutions.com.