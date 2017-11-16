WCN to Spotlight Predictive Recruiting Data and Insights at Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech 2017

NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Nov 16, 2017) -

WHO: WCN, a pioneer of innovative recruitment technology

WHAT: Will exhibit its best in class talent acquisition solutions and present during the "Ideas & Innovators" session at the Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Conference.

WHEN: Tuesday, November 28 - Thursday, November 30, 2017

"Ideas & Innovators" is scheduled for Thursday, November 30 at 8:00 a.m. EST.

WHERE:

Palm Beach County Convention Center

650 Okeechobee Blvd.

West Palm Beach, Fla.

WCN will exhibit in Booth No. 712.

DETAILS: In today's highly competitive hiring landscape, recruiting and talent acquisition teams are tasked with finding tools that create an advantage and streamline the function.

During the Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Conference, the team from WCN will be on-site showcasing how its products improve the entire process of finding, attracting, engaging, assessing and hiring top talent. WCN will demo its newest tool, Predictive Recruiting Scoring, for the first time ever. Launched last month, Predictive Recruiting Scoring uses a machine learning algorithm that can, with up to 90 percent confidence, zero in on ideal candidates from the moment their completed application is submitted.

In addition, Jeanette Maister, managing director - Americas for WCN, will present as part of the conference's "Ideas and Innovators" session. Maister will discuss understanding the difference between data, metrics and insights and the potential data has on the hiring process.

Conference attendees interested in learning more about how WCN drives real change in recruiting are encouraged to attend Maister's session and visit the company in Booth No. 712. For more information about the Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Conference, visit http://www.recruitandtalenttech.com.

About WCN

WCN is a leading pioneer in the field of innovative recruitment technology. With over 20 years' experience, WCN solutions are built to accelerate and improve recruiting from start to finish, creating a more meaningful and transparent experience for recruiters and candidates. Using WCN talent acquisition technology, organizations can drive real change by accelerating and improving the entire process of finding, assessing and managing events and hiring the best talent at every level -- from emerging to lateral hires, veterans and diversity. To learn more, visit www.wcnsolutions.com.