WCN to Tackle Recruiting Pain Points during Upcoming Events in St. Louis and Chicago

NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) -

WHO:

WCN, a leading pioneer of innovative recruitment technology

WHAT:

Will launch a new events series titled, "How You Can Conquer Top Recruiting Pains."

WHEN:

Tuesday, March 28 at 11:00 a.m. CDT; Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. CDT

WHERE:

The March 28 event will be held in St. Louis, Mo. The March 29 session will take place in Chicago, Ill. More details, including registration information, can be accessed here: https://www.wcnsolutions.com/event/how-you-can-conquer-top-recruiting-pains.

DETAILS:

Recruiting the right person for the right position is no easy task, and every organization faces a unique set of challenges. Yet, talk to enough recruiters and many of these issues start to sound the same, from finding candidates before they hit the job market to niche hiring within specific skill sets. During these WCN-hosted events, attendees will have the opportunity to network with and learn from recruiting industry leaders about alleviating their pain points and improving hiring outcomes.

At the March 28 event in St. Louis, Jeanette Maister, Americas Managing Director at WCN and former global COO of Campus Recruiting at Credit Suisse, will lead the event, exploring three of the top recruiting pains employers report facing. Leveraging her extensive professional experience along with decades of research, Maister will show attendees how to better equip recruiters with tools and strategies that support successful hiring.

On March 29 in Chicago, Maister will join Natasha Stough, Americas Director of Campus Recruiting at EY, to present on conquering recruiting pains. In addition, Stough will spotlight groundbreaking research about Generation Z, explaining the unique challenges they present and offering actionable tips to help employers draw from the nascent talent pool.

Talent acquisition professionals, recruiters and hiring managers interested in learning more about overcoming the recruiting challenges at their organizations are encouraged to attend. More details, including registration information, can be accessed here: https://www.wcnsolutions.com/event/how-you-can-conquer-top-recruiting-pains.

About WCN

WCN is a leading pioneer in the field of innovative recruitment technology. With over 20 years' experience, WCN solutions are built to accelerate and improve recruiting from start to finish, creating a more meaningful and transparent experience for recruiters and candidates. Using WCN talent acquisition technology, organizations can drive real change by accelerating and improving the entire process of finding, assessing and managing events and hiring the best talent at every level -- from emerging to lateral hires, veterans and diversity. To learn more, visit: www.wcnsolutions.com.