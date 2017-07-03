WE Day Closes out Canada Day Weekend Celebrations on Parliament Hill with Special Guests Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gord Downie, along with Barenaked Ladies, Romeo Dallaire, Marc Dupre, Hedley, Tom Jackson, Alex Nevsky, Penny Oleksiak and More

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - July 03, 2017) -

WE Day Canada brought together young people and their families from across the country to unite, step up and build a stronger and more caring and compassionate future Canada over the next 150 years

WE Day Canada will air as a special broadcast on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 7 p.m. EDT on CTV

On Sunday, tens of thousands of young people, families and community members from coast-to-coast came together on Parliament Hill for WE Day Canada to mark Canada 150 and celebrate as the nation turned their focus to building the country's next 150 years. Ready to build a stronger future together, exceptional Canadian youth paired with iconic national celebrities and thought leaders took to the WE Day Canada stage for an evening of epic performances, inspiring speeches and remarkable celebration.

Alongside international activists and WE co-founders, Craig and Marc Kielburger, WE Day Canada featured a cast of distinguished Canadians, innovators and trailblazers including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with Barenaked Ladies, National Chief Perry Bellegarde, Roméo Dallaire, Gord Downie, Marc Dupré, Nelly Furtado, Hedley, Tom Jackson, Governor General of Canada David Johnston, Maripier Morin, Alex Nevsky, Kardinal Offishall, Penny Oleksiak, Serena Ryder, Lilly Singh, P.K. Subban, Jacob Tremblay, Les Trois Accords, Margaret Trudeau, Shania Twain and more.

"Performing on Parliament Hill for WE Day Canada was an extraordinary experience -- as a WE ambassador and proud Canadian, there was nowhere else I'd rather have been this weekend," said singer, songwriter, producer and WE ambassador, Nelly Furtado. "Having had the opportunity to meet warm and welcoming young people and leaders from across the country, my heart is filled with hope -- I'm confident in the difference we can make as a collective good and in the future of our nation."

"As a global organization with our roots proudly planted in Canada more than 20 years ago, hosting WE Day on Parliament Hill was an incredible honour," said international activist and co-founder of WE, Craig Kielburger. "Canadians across the country have shown us they care, that they're dedicated, and that they will continue to build a stronger Canada -- I'm certain that our country is in good hands and am excited about what we will accomplish together over the next 150 years."

Top show moments from WE Day Canada:

Gord Downie with Pearl and Daisy Wenjack sharing the story of Chanie Wenjack, followed by an emotional 100 person youth choir performance of "Stranger" from Gord Downie's Secret Path Project

Shania Twain takes the stage to share what being Canadian is all "aboot"

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledges to build a stronger future for Canada

WE Day Canada is part of WE are Canada --WE's national campaign marking Canada 150 -- bringing millions of Canadians together with the collective goal of inspiring them to take action towards building a more caring and compassionate future nation. WE is engaging a generation of Canadians to make local, national and international impacts through the multi-faceted program. WE are Canada engages people coast to coast, challenging Canadians of all ages to raise $1 million for Canadian organizations and commit to one million hours of local volunteer service.

The national program empowers Canadians to gain a deeper understanding of social issues, inspiring them to make a difference in their communities and across the country, helping to build the nation's next 150 years. The first step that every Canadian can take is the WE are Canada Pledge. By taking the pledge, people across the country are joining a collective movement of active change-makers who are committed to building a strong future Canada. Learn more about how to get involved on Facebook.

WE Day Canada was taped for a special television broadcast that will air on Saturday July 8, 2017 at 7 p.m. EDT on CTV and Friday July 14, 2017 at 9 p.m. EDT on MUCH.

As a part of the Government of Canada's weekend long celebrations in Canada's capital region, WE Day Canada was made possible thanks to the support of senior advisor and executive producer Jeffrey Latimer and Honourary Co-Chair National Chief Perry Bellegarde.

WE Day Canada was presented by RBC, TELUS, Seventh Generation, and Teck, along with partners including: Canada 150 Champion, The Jim Pattison Group; Canada 150 Champion Families, Paul & Leah Atkinson & Family, Kevin & Mandi Kimsa & Family, and Mark & Sarah Wellings & Family; In-Kind Partners, Cadillac Fairview, WestJet, Freshii, and Farmboy; and, Amplification Partners, Cineplex Entertainment, Facebook Canada, PATTISON Onestop, The Globe and Mail and LeDroit.

About WE Day

WE Day is part of WE -- an organization that brings people together and gives them the tools to change the world. A unique family of organizations, WE is made up of WE Charity, empowering change with resources that create sustainable impact, and ME to WE, a social enterprise that creates socially conscious products and experiences that allow people to do good through their everyday choices. The celebration of that change happens at WE Day -- inspiring stadium-sized life-changing events that take place around the world. You can't buy a ticket to WE Day -- young people earn their entry by taking action on one local and one global cause. WE Day unites world renowned speakers, presenters and award-winning performers with thousands of young people and families to celebrate and inspire another year of incredible change. This year alone over 200,000 young people will come together in 16 stadium gatherings across the U.S., Canada, and U.K. to take part in this unprecedented educational initiative.

A movement of 3.4 million young people supporting 2,500+ local and global causes, we've provided more than 1 million people with clean water and built 1,000 schools and schoolrooms overseas, giving more than 200,000 children access to education. WE was founded more than 20 years ago by humanitarians, activists and social entrepreneurs, brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger.

