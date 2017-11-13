Wealth Generators Launches Crypto Mining

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - Nov 13, 2017) - Investview Corporation ( OTCQB : INVU), through its wholly owned subsidiary Wealth Generators, has added Crypto mining services and education to their program services.

Wealth Generators has entered into a definitive agreement to offer crypto mining equipment and algorithmic software to Wealth Generators customers. Cryptocurrency, which is now emerging into the mainstream, is digital currency that is independent of any central bank or depository. It is highly secure, and each coin maintains the full history of exchange transactions in its blockchain best described as a digital register.

The increase in value of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and LiteCoin have created significant interest from individuals and institutions alike. Many simply buy the crypto coin of their choice and hope it increases in value. There is an alternative to just buying cryptocurrency and that is to become a "miner" of cryptocurrencies.

The entire cryptocurrency matrix, which is the computer hardware and software requires "miners" to run the mining operation constantly. Early adopters were able to use home-based computers to run mining operations. Today, the volume of mining activities has increased, and extensive hardware operations called "farms" have been created to maximize mining success. The investment in these operations is significant and is quickly overtaking the operations of the home-based miner.

"Working with specialists in cryptocurrency we have arranged access to high powered mining farms for our members through our new product called Crypto. By providing education and access to leading edge technology our members can participate in the forefront of the cryptocurrency movement without the enormous costs of equipment, programming and on-going operations," said Ryan Smith, Investview CEO.

The difference between mining and buying cryptocurrency can be explained using the analogy of Aesop's fable "The Goose that Laid the Golden Eggs." Buying cryptocurrency is much like buying the golden eggs laid by the goose. Whereas, mining cryptocurrency is like having the goose. We believe the goose is more valuable as it can produce eggs many times just as ongoing mining will continue to produce crypto coins.

Crypto currently mines for Ethereum, Dash, Monero and Ethereum Classic with additional alternative coins (altcoins) to be added at any time.

Investview's COO Annette Raynor added, "Wealth Generators was founded on the premise of providing education, tools and access to the world's capital markets to everyone. Announcing Crypto at this time is an epic milestone in ensuring individuals from all backgrounds can participate if they choose to do so. Currently cryptocurrency is viewed as either exciting, horrifying or confusing by the majority. Education, information, and participation will solve that. The launch of Crypto is the equivalent of being one of the first miners to travel west during the California gold rush of 1849."

About Wealth Generators

Wealth Generators provides financial technology, education, and research to individuals to enable them to "Find, Grow, and Keep" their money. We are best described as a financial fitness company providing our customers the tools and information that can improve their financial situation.

Wealth Generators products are distributed through a direct sales model. Our products are offered to individuals on a monthly subscription basis. Wealth Generators is classified as a publisher of financial research and information and exempt from securities registration. This is an exemption provided in the U.S. Securities Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Wealth Generators is not a brokerage firm or Registered Investment Advisor. We do not execute trades or take possession of clients' brokerage accounts. Our customers may cancel their subscription at any time and execute trades at their own discretion. www.wealthgenerators.com

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified financial technology organization. The Company operates primarily through its wholly- and majority-owned subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to accredited investors, self-directed investors and select financial institutions. www.investview.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". When the words "believes," "expects," "plans," "projects," "estimates," and similar expressions are used, they identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Management's current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.