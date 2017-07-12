Wealth Generators Launches New Startups Investing Product

"WG Startups" provides expert analysis for Startup Investing

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - Jul 12, 2017) - Investview, Inc. ( OTC PINK : INVU) Financial fitness company, Wealth Generators LLC, wholly owned subsidiary of Investview (INVU) announces its new WG Startups product. The launch of WG Startups has created a new investing product category: Startups Investing for both the company and the entire direct selling industry and the financial information industry.

From 1933 to 2016, the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission had a ban in place that prohibited companies from selling non-registered securities to non-accredited investors. Under Title III of the JOBS Act, anyone is allowed to invest up to $2,200 per year into startups regardless of their level of income.

WG Startups' expert is Michael Markowski, who is a 40 year veteran of the capital markets. Mr. Markowski is a visionary analyst who was named by Fortune Magazine as one its 50 Great Investors. He was a columnist for Equities Magazine and is now a regular contributor to Equities.com. Throughout his career Michael Markowski has a history of conducting research on anomalies to develop predictive algorithms. His first algorithm that he developed in the 1980s identified brick and mortar startups that had the potential to multiply by 10 times. One of the companies that he discovered and underwrote has since grown its annualized revenue from $3 million to over $800 million and its market value has increased by 4800%. In 2002, after conducting a post mortem on Enron after it filed for bankruptcy he developed an algorithm to predict bankruptcies of seemingly healthy companies. He utilized it to predict Lehman's collapse in his Equities Magazine Winners and Sinners column one year before its 2008 bankruptcy filing.

Ryan Smith, CEO, stated, "WG Startups is the perfect fit for our product line. It provides our members with an opportunity to invest small amounts to build a diversified venture capital portfolio that has the potential to create generational wealth."

Michael Markowski stated, "I am honored to be able to lead the WG Startups' initiative to help non-affluent individuals learn about the venture capital process and to invest into startup and early stage companies. I am also excited to be a part of Wealth Generators team which has emerged as a first mover in the new Social Investing Communities (SIC) industry."

For information about SICs see Mr. Markowski's "Crowdfunding Must Get Back to its Roots" article and view video titled "The 'Social Investing' revolution, the sequel to the 'Social Media' revolution has begun". Additional information about Michael Markowski is available at www.michaelmarkowski.net.

Additional announcements made during the webinar include:

The FxOnE Trade Alerts Tool -- Webinar participants were able to learn about a new convenience tool that will be available for subscribers of FxOnE, one of Wealth Generators' Forex products. After linking a Forex account to this proprietary software, individuals can personalize their trade parameters and enter trades without logging into the MT4 platform.

New Marketing Materials Released -- Wealth Generators announced a new animated marketing video for the FX Multiplier 2.0 product. The two minute video that describes the FX Multiplier 2.0 in plain and simple language. Participants on the webinar were provided a summary of the new product and company overview PDF that provides information on Wealth Generators and its products.

About Wealth Generators

Wealth Generators provides financial technology, education, and research to individuals to enable them to "Find, Grow, and Keep" their money. We are best described as a financial fitness company providing our customers the tools and information that can improve their financial situation.

Wealth Generators products are distributed through a direct sales model. Our products are offered to individuals on a monthly subscription basis. Wealth Generators is classified as a publisher of financial research and information and exempt from securities registration. This is an exemption provided in the U.S. Securities Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Wealth Generators is not a brokerage firm or Registered Investment Advisor. We do not execute trades or take possession of clients' brokerage accounts. Our customers may cancel their subscription at any time and execute trades at their own discretion. www.wealthgenerators.com

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified financial technology organization. The Company operates primarily through its wholly- and majority-owned subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to accredited investors, self-directed investors and select financial institutions.

