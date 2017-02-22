WealthBar First Robo-Advisor in Canadian ETF Association

Financial technology leader joins CETFA to help educate Canadians about ETFs

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Pioneering online portfolio management platform, WealthBar, has joined the Canadian ETF Association (CETFA). This marks the first time a robo-advisor has joined the organization, marking a significant leap into the future for the investment community.

"ETFs, or Exchange Traded Funds, are an important investment instrument for WealthBar's clients to keep fees low, and portfolios highly diversified," said Neville Joanes, Portfolio Manager at WealthBar. "By establishing stronger ties with institutions like the CETFA we are able to advocate for better and more innovative investment solutions for all Canadians."

ETF usage is growing at high levels. According to the CETFA, the Canadian ETF industry saw assets rise by close to 27 percent compared to their level a year ago, reaching a year-end total of $113.7 billion.

The CETFA takes an active role on behalf of all ETF providers to improve industry practices. "We are pleased to welcome WealthBar to the CETFA, as our first financial technology member," said Atul Tiwari, Chair of the CETFA. "Following strong growth in ETF assets last year, we are excited to work with a broader roster of innovative providers to raise awareness and accessibility of ETFs in Canada."

WealthBar is one of the first fully online portfolio managers in Canada. They combine the best practices of bricks and mortar investment companies with the ease and affordability of online investing.

Every WealthBar client is paired with an online advisor for guidance. In addition to offering low-cost ETFs, WealthBar also offers Private Investment Portfolios that until recently were available only to affluent high net worth investors. With WealthBar, investors can access those sophisticated investments with as little as $5,000.

The CETFA represents 95 percent of the ETF assets in Canada, according to Pat Dunwoody, Executive Director of the CETFA. "With WealthBar we now have 10 Portfolio Manager members," she said. "All of this makes for a very strong voice representing the ETF industry in Canada, and fulfilling our mission of providing information, education and access to resources on the benefits of ETF investing."

About WealthBar:

WealthBar is one of Canada's first fully online teams of financial advisors and investment managers. They help Canadians build their brightest future possible through easy, low cost investing. Combining innovative technology with real financial advisors, WealthBar brings private wealth management expertise to investors whether they have $5,000 or $5,000,000. This gives each and every client a dedicated financial advisor, diversified portfolios, insurance and financial advice for a substantially greater value than most traditional advisors.