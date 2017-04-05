Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. (WHSI) Anticipates Increased Revenues For 2017

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. ( OTCQB : WHSI), a Pennsylvania-based wearable health device manufacturer, announces that it anticipates its revenues for 2017 will increase dramatically based on recent orders placed by dealers and distributors for its revolutionary iHelp+ 3G™ mobile medical alert system.

The next shipment of iHelp+ 3G™ systems will arrive by mid-April. The company is currently in month two (2) of its soft launch and has received a very positive response from dealers and central stations.

"The Company continues to ramp up and sell a steady stream of product," said Ronnie Adams, CEO of WHSI. "The response from dealers has been phenomenal, and we have already started to see a dramatic increase in revenues, cash flow, and profitability."

The iHelp+ 3G™ and the iHelp Cloud dealer portal are now integrated with thirteen (13) central stations. WHSI will continue to integrate with central stations in order to expand its reach in the United States and Canada.

The iHelp+ 3G™ is a small, easy to use, medical alert device. It works on a 3G wireless network and anywhere there is cellular service. It includes additional safety options like fall detection, Real GPS, a Find Me tracking Function, and Geo-Fencing. It is the most advanced and reliable mobile medical alert system on the market today.

About WHSI

WHSI provides mobile health (mHealth) products and services to dealers and distributors throughout the globe. As a leader in the rapidly growing medical alarm device and eHealth sector, the Company provides innovative wearable healthcare products, tracking (GPS, Bluetooth) services, and turn-key solutions that enable users to be proactive with their health. Through our culture, our drive, and the expertise of each individual employee, we are uniquely positioned to build shareholder value by setting the highest standards in service, reliability, and safety in our rapidly growing industry.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with Securities and Exchange Commission.