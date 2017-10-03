weatherXchange Announces the Launch of Instantaneous Indicative Pricing

CHARLESTON, SC and HARPENDEN, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - October 03, 2017) - weatherXchange®, the platform which helps companies access index-based weather risk protection, is pleased to announce the forthcoming launch of the weatherXchange Instantaneous Indicative Pricing service. Indicative pricing, provided in partnership with a number of weatherXchange Protection Sellers, will streamline the structuring and price quoting process in the index-based weather market.

Key features:

Instantaneous indicative prices will be provided by a number of participating Protection Sellers. The prices are calculated by a software application using configurable pricing algorithms hosted on each Protection Seller's servers.

Instantaneous Indicative Pricing is incorporated into the structuring process on the weatherXchange Platform. By providing the Hedger with instant feedback on the cost of a structure, the user is able to immediately modify different aspects of their hedge to find a structure that matches their budget.

Instantaneous Indicative Pricing allows for improved price discovery of weather hedges. Protection Sellers benefit from improved efficiency while Hedgers will have an indication of costs before finally contacting a Protection Seller for firm pricing.

Instantaneous Indicative Pricing provides for seamless transitioning via the weatherXchange platform to firm, executable, pricing through the use of Speedwell weatherML and the Speedwell Weather System.

"We believe Instantaneous Indicative Pricing from multiple Protection Sellers can dramatically improve market efficiency," said David Whitehead Co-CEO at weatherXchange. "This breakthrough will help change how hedgers and brokers interact with the market. Our goal is simple: to improve market efficiency, thus improving the hedger's experience and further driving the use of index-based weather hedging as a financial tool." Michael Moreno, Co-CEO of weatherXchange added, "weatherXchange aims to reduce the frictional forces of placing weather risk. The provision of indicative pricing from multiple Protection Sellers streamlines the structuring process for the Hedger while also reducing the workload of the Protection Sellers especially in the early stages of defining a transaction. We believe the technology built into the weatherXchange platform will expand opportunities for all participants in this space."

Instantaneous Indicative Pricing will be available on the weatherXchange platform beginning in mid-October 2017. As each Protection Seller finalizes their service configuration we will announce additional details.

About weatherXchange

weatherXchange Limited is part of the Speedwell Weather group of companies which have been involved in the index-based weather risk market since its earliest days in 1999. weatherXchange® is an independent platform which provides free access to thousands of quality weather data sets worldwide and a user-friendly tool to simplify the design of weather protection contracts. weatherXchange links Hedgers, Broker-Advisors and Protection Sellers thereby helping businesses with weather risk to more easily access weather risk protection. The weatherXchange Platform also offers post-transaction services necessary to settle a transaction and to monitor the performance of a hedge.

For further information on weatherXchange please visit www.weatherXchange.com or contact: ClientOnBoarding@weatherXchange.com.

If your firm is experienced in the weather risk mitigation sector and is interested in working with weatherXchange as a Broker-Advisor please contact NewPartners@weatherXchange.com

weatherXchange Limited is registered in England number 3790989 and authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Its registered address is Mardall House, 9-11 Vaughan Road, Harpenden, Hertfordshire AL5 4HU.