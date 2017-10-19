weatherXchange Lists Risk Solutions International as a Regional Specialist Broker-Advisor for Australia

CHARLESTON, SC and HARPENDEN, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - October 19, 2017) - weatherXchange, the platform which helps companies access index-based weather risk protection, is pleased to announce its co-operation with Risk Solutions International (RSI), one of Australia's first originators of weather risk transfer. RSI will be listed as a Regional Specialist for Australia covering energy, utilities, mining, transport, agriculture and construction.

"We are excited to add Risk Solutions International as a Broker-Advisor to the weatherXchange platform," said David Whitehead, Co-CEO of weatherXchange. "Risk Solutions International has proven itself as a market innovator in index-based weather risk management in Australia. Partnering with market leaders is part of our strategy and contributes to our vision of establishing weatherXchange as a hub of worldwide weather risk market activity."

Roger Currie of RSI said, "We believe the weatherXchange platform will expand the use of weather risk transfer for existing and new clients and allow us to find better solutions faster. The participation of the leading Protection Sellers in this field will give clients confidence that risk is transferred efficiently and transparently in a competitive market place for their particular needs. Through the platform, we will be able to collaborate with clients and Protection Sellers like never before. It will also help to raise awareness with businesses across a broad spectrum that the effects of weather risk can be managed in a way that actually advances their business."

About RSI

Established in 1997 with the purpose of finding solutions where traditional brokers could not, RSI is one of Australia's first and leading originators of weather risk transfer. It specializes in energy, utilities, mining, transport, agriculture (particularly grain) and construction segments. RSI was uniquely placed to take advantage of the evolution of weather risk transfer in the late 90's and early in the new millennium in Australia. Weather risk transfer found an early proponent in energy, brought about by privatization, and RSI originated several ground-breaking deals in this area. RSI was then able to take the experience and insights gained and apply them to other industries reliant on weather. Through its network, RSI is also able to assist clients beyond Australia, including broader Asia and Europe.

RSI is a corporate authorized representative of CQP Capital Pty Ltd (Australian Business Number 26 097 843 055), Australian Financial Services License 238394

For more information about RSI and weather risk transfer, please contact Roger Currie at rogerc@risksolutions.net.au.

About weatherXchange

weatherXchange Limited is part of the Speedwell Weather group of companies which have been involved in the index-based weather risk market since its earliest days in 1999.

The weatherXchange Platform links Hedgers, Broker-Advisors and Protection Sellers thereby helping businesses with weather risk to more easily access weather risk protection. weatherXchange provides free access to thousands of worldwide quality weather data sets and a user-friendly tool to simplify the design of weather protection contracts. These can then be sent at a click of a button to multiple Protection Sellers for pricing. The weatherXchange Platform also offers post-transaction services necessary to settle a transaction and to monitor the performance of a hedge.

For further information on weatherXchange please visit www.weatherXchange.com

If your firm is experienced in the weather risk mitigation sector and is interested in working with weatherXchange as a Broker-Advisor

weatherXchange Limited is registered in England number 3790989 and authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Its registered address is Mardall House, 9-11 Vaughan Road, Harpenden, Hertfordshire AL5 4HU.