weatherXchange Lists Wx Risk Global as a Regional Specialist Broker-Advisor for North America

CHARLESTON, SC--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - weatherXchange®, the platform which helps companies access index-based weather risk protection and which provides post-trade valuation and settlement services, is pleased to announce its cooperation with Wx Risk Global. Wx Risk Global helps North American businesses including those involved in agriculture, construction, energy, and mining access weather risk protection.

"We are excited to add Wx Risk Global as a Broker-Advisor on the weatherXchange platform," said David Whitehead, Co-CEO of weatherXchange. "The weatherXchange Platform helps Wx Risk Global service their clients by providing access to weather data and by making it easy to send automated pricing requests to Protection Sellers. Likewise, for hedgers that would like advice on a structure, they can contact regional specialists such as Wx Risk Global via the platform. This all falls in line with our strategy of improving market transparency and improving market efficiency. With the addition of new participants (Broker-Advisors, Protection Sellers…) we continue to establish weatherXchange as a hub of market activity."

"Wx Risk Global has developed a highly effective formula for designing weather risk mitigation in any weather-sensitive industry to help our clients to generate a consistent return on investment," says Rebecca Leonardi, a partner at Wx Risk Global. "We are excited to partner with weatherXchange as they provide a service which brings access to weather data necessary for these hedges, and access to multiple protection sellers allowing us to secure the best prices for our clients."

About weatherXchange

weatherXchange Limited is part of the Speedwell Weather group of companies which have been involved in the index-based weather risk market since its earliest days in 1999. weatherXchange® is an independent platform which provides free access to thousands of quality weather data sets worldwide and a user-friendly tool to simplify the design of weather protection contracts. weatherXchange links Hedgers, Broker-Advisors and Protection Sellers thereby helping businesses with weather risk to more easily access weather risk protection. The weatherXchange Platform also offers post-transaction services necessary to settle a transaction and to monitor the performance of a hedge.

For further information on weatherXchange please visit www.weatherXchange.com or contact: ClientOnBoarding@weatherXchange.com.

If your firm is experienced in the weather risk mitigation sector and is interested in working with weatherXchange as a Broker-Advisor please contact NewPartners@weatherXchange.com

weatherXchange Limited is registered in England number 3790989 and authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Its registered address is Mardall House, 9-11 Vaughan Road, Harpenden, Hertfordshire AL5 4HU.

About Wx Risk Global

Wx Risk Global is a weather fund management and brokerage firm that specializes in assisting our clients navigate, financially mitigate, and/or profit from the effects of weather anomalies that severely hamper their top and bottom lines. The ideas that we present, as well as the implementation of our risk mitigation strategies, have been proven to turn weather uncertainty into increased revenue, decreased expenses, and improved business efficiency. Recognizing the financial opportunities within the weather risk market due to increased global weather volatility. While maintaining the highest level of transparency, Wx Risk Global primarily focuses on providing the most cost-effective and efficient solutions in the market.

www.wxriskglobal.com info@wxriskglobal.com Phone: (302)-468-600