Web Accessibility Lawsuits Are On The Rise... Are You At Risk?

PROVIDENCE, RI--(Marketwired - October 11, 2017) - It's estimated that over 1 billion people have a disability, and with the Baby Boomer population aging, the number of people living with a disability will continue to grow. According to the Population Reference Bureau Report, adults 65 and older will double from 46 million to over 98 million by the year 2060.

Unfortunately, our aging population isn't the only statistic on the rise; Web accessibility demand letters and lawsuits have dramatically increased to 6,601 ADA Title lll lawsuits in 2016 -- adding up to a surprising 37 percent increase.

With the latest legal crackdowns, web accessibility demand letters are not idle threats.

However, implementing web accessibility shouldn't just be about the law, it should be about making the web a better place that includes everyone and excludes no-one by increasing your digital reach.

Because creating an accessible website should be a top priority, the Bureau of Internet Accessibility has created a wealth of free web accessibility resources and tools that will provide you with a better understanding of web accessibility issues that may put you at risk.

Their new 2-minute Web Accessibility quiz will show you what you need to know to prevent an unpleasant surprise waiting for you in your mailbox with a Legal Demand Letter.

Whether you are a web developer, a retail business or a financial institution, BOIA is committed to creating web accessibility resources you can't live without!

For more information: https://www.boia.org/blog/lawsuits-are-on-the-rise-is-your-website-at-risk

