Webair Enhances Disaster Recovery Capabilities for x86 and IBM Power Systems Infrastructure

Partnership with Data Storage Corporation Provides Its Customers High Availability Disaster Recovery for IBM i and AIX Environments

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Webair, a high-touch, agile Cloud and fully managed infrastructure service provider, today announces a partnership with Data Storage Corporation ( OTCQB : DTST) to enhance its High Availability (HA) Disaster Recovery and overall support capabilities for IBM Power Systems (iSeries, AS/400, AIX) environments. The demand for Webair's Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) solution has grown exponentially over recent years, and the addition of IBM Power Systems support positions it for even further expansion.

Many companies require both x86 and IBM Power Systems platforms to run mission-critical applications, making Disaster Recovery critical to these environments. The partnership between Webair and Data Storage Corporation provides x86 and IBM Power Systems users with:

Recovery Point Objectives (RPO) and Recovery Time Objectives (RTO) of one hour, including continuous replication, network automation and orchestration;

72 hours of monthly recovery site usage before incurring additional fees;

fully managed quarterly recovery site testing with attestation report;

per-IP failover, public BGP failover, DNS failover, L2 stretch, and VPN(s);

one week of checkpoints;

recovery site network architecture customization to enable customer infrastructure integration; and

the ability to replicate data to any Webair DR location, including U.S. East and West Coasts, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

Through this new partnership, Webair now also offers customers fully managed IBM Power Systems solutions and services backed by a premier IBM Managed Services Provider.

"Webair's strategic partnership with Data Storage Corporation broadens our Disaster Recovery support capabilities," explains Michael Christopher Orza, CEO of Webair. "While most providers only offer a limited range of services encompassing specific operating systems and workloads, this partnership delivers a true DRaaS solution that is customized to mirror customers' specific production environments and supports both state-of-the-art and legacy platforms."

Webair customers can also take advantage of ancillary services available at its data centers as part of their larger DRaaS solutions, including Public and Private Cloud infrastructure, snapshot-based Storage Replication, Colocation, Authoritative DNS, third-party Cloud connectivity, Backups-as-a-Service, network connectivity, and Seeding. These services are fully managed and can be tied directly into DRaaS infrastructure via private and secure cross-connects.

"I am excited about the Data Storage Corporation / Webair partnership and the opportunities it will provide to both companies as our services are in high demand across all markets and industries with tremendous growth forecasted," says Hal Schwartz, President DSC. "Because of this partnership, the combined teams can now provide first-class management and technical support, allowing them to deliver and fully manage cloud, hybrid cloud and cloud backup solutions with the highest confidence and service levels."

To learn more about Webair's Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service, visit www.webair.com/disaster-recovery.

About Webair

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in New York, Webair is an innovative, agile and unique Managed Hosting company focused on providing the right solutions to customer needs as quickly and efficiently as possible. It does this by fully owning and controlling the entire technology stack -- from the physical data center to the end-user application. Webair's technology solutions portfolio encompasses Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud, Cloud Storage, Bare Metal Servers, Colocation, CDN, Security and Disaster Recovery. Combining industry-leading innovation, expert support and high-touch customer service, Webair serves as a true technology partner to enterprises and SMBs, healthcare organizations, IT firms, eCommerce companies and VoIP providers. Webair also operates an international network of data centers located in New York, Los Angeles, Montréal, Amsterdam, and Asia.

Follow Webair on Twitter: @WebairInc, Facebook: facebook.com/WebairHosting and LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/webair.

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation is a 15-year veteran in cloud storage and cloud computing, providing data protection, disaster recovery, business continuity and compliance solutions that assist organizations in protecting their data, minimizing downtime and ensuring regulatory compliance. Serving the business continuity market, DSC's clients save time and money, gain more control and better access to data and enable a high level of security. Solutions include: Infrastructure-as-a-Service for IBM Power i and Intel, data backup, recovery and restore, high availability data replication services; email archival and data analytics for the compliance officer with Message Logic; continuous data protection; data de-duplication and virtualized system recovery.

Data Storage Corporation logos are trademarks of Data Storage Corporation. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are properties of their respective owners.