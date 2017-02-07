WebCE Delivers Over One Million Education Courses

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - WebCE, the leading provider of online education experiences for the professional market, reached a significant milestone delivering over 1,000,000 continuing education and training courses in 2016. The WebCE family of education products serve a variety of professionals including insurance agents, financial planners, enrolled agents, CPAs, tax return preparers and funeral services practitioners.

"We believe in supporting professionals as professionals with quality education products and exceptional service," said Jennifer Haworth, President of WebCE. "Our employees work tirelessly to understand the unique needs and challenges of our customers and are committed to providing the best educational experience every day. Our dedication to quality and service is what makes us different and keeps customers coming back year after year."

WebCE's online training programs are available for all learning styles including text-based, audio/video and online interactive modules. Many of our courses satisfy continuing education requirements for our professional customers or support certification and professional development initiatives and programs. Our content includes the most up-to-date information, and provides professionals with the knowledge they need to be successful and current in their industry.

About WebCE®: WebCE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Risk Management Institute, is the leading provider of online education and training for business professionals. Each year we deliver over 1,000,000 online courses to working individuals and corporations nationwide. For more information about our education products and services, go to www.WebCE.com or call our toll-free customer support at 877-488-9308.