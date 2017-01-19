WebCE Named CE Quality Partner by CFP Board

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - WebCE®, the leading provider of online continuing education courses for insurance and financial planning professionals, was recently named a CE Quality Partner by CFP Board®. The CE Quality Partner program was launched in January, 2017, and only a small group of Continuing Education Sponsors, including WebCE, were invited to participate. To become (and remain) a Quality Partner, WebCE will subject its continuing education content to a higher level of scrutiny and peer review. In return, WebCE will be recognized as a Quality Partner on the CFP Board website and granted administrative benefits, such as expedited program reviews.

At WebCE, we strive to deliver quality continuing education courses at an affordable price. Our comprehensive course catalog provides insurance and financial planning professionals with the education they need to be successful in their career. WebCE's course material is constantly reviewed and updated by industry experts, so producers and financial planners can be confident we deliver relevant, up-to-date content.

"Becoming a CFP Board Quality Partner further underscores and reinforces our commitment to being the trusted source for online continuing education," said Anne Shropshire, WebCE Director of Content. "At WebCE, we are committed to delivering superior products and unmatched service every day."

WebCE's online continuing education courses for CFP® practitioners start at just $6.95. Most of these continuing education courses are also approved for insurance credit. To view a full list of available Continuing Education courses, go to www.WebCE.com.

