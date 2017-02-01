Webgility Celebrates Ten Year Anniversary, Reaffirms Focus on Customers With Appointment of First Vice President of Customer Success

Industry Leader Bill Gargiulo Joins Rapidly Growing Company to Nurture Customer-Centric Culture

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Webgility, the leader in multi-channel e-commerce SaaS software, today celebrated its 10th anniversary by reaffirming its commitment to its customer-centric culture and appointing Bill Gargiulo as the rapidly growing company's first vice president of customer success.

"I founded Webgility 10 years ago because I had a dream that we could make operations simpler for online retailers. I'm proud to say today that we have succeeded in this mission tenfold," said Parag Mamnani, founder and CEO, Webgility. "But our work is just beginning. As we continue to grow rapidly and innovate quickly, we want to ensure that our culture remains as focused on our customers as it was on day one. Bill will help ensure that everything we do best serves our growing customer base. Consider him our thanks -- and anniversary gift -- to our thousands of loyal customers. Happy anniversary to all of you!"

Gargiulo brings more than 20 years of leadership excellence in support, customer success, product development, and operations to his new role at Webgility. With a strong track record in establishing and achieving customer and corporate revenue, quality and delivery goals, Gargiulo has specific expertise in driving pre-IPO customer growth as well as managing large, global teams at companies such as Cisco and Netscape. At Webgility, Gargiulo will lead the onboarding, account management and support teams so the company can expand its customer-centric services and surpass its retention and revenue goals.

"Webgility has the one thing a company needs to be a success -- loyal, happy customers," said Bill Gargiulo, vice president of customer success, Webgility. "I'm thrilled to join a team that has always kept customers at the core of their values. Webgility offers amazing technology and incredible service, and I look forward to establishing the structure and processes that will keep our customers happy as we continue our rapid growth."

Webgility's industry-leading Unify software makes it easy for sellers to build their business however they like -- on Amazon, eBay, Shopify, and Magento -- by connecting all revenue streams, expenses, and systems to have better perspective, make smarter decisions, lower costs, and simplify bookkeeping. Unify was recently voted one of the Top 10 e-Commerce Software solutions by G2 Crowd, a crowd-based reviewing site. To celebrate Webgility's 10-year anniversary, new customers who sign up for an annual Advanced or Premium plan before February 10 will get 3 years of Unify for the price of 2, a savings of up to $4,788. To take advantage of this offer, please use promo code "Birthday." For more information or a free trial of Unify, please visit www.webgility.com/unify.

ABOUT WEBGILITY

Webgility, Inc. provides the leading data automation software for multi-channel e-commerce companies, managing millions of transactions for 10,000-plus online stores every month. Webgility's mission is to empower online retailers to focus on their passion by simplifying operations. Its Unify solution connects all revenue streams, expenses, and business systems so businesses can have better perspective, make smarter decisions, lower costs, and simplify bookkeeping. Webgility® is a certified partner of Intuit®, QuickBooks®, Xero, and NetSuite®, and works with more than 70 e-commerce platforms and SaaS providers (including Amazon®, eBay®, BigCommerce®, Shopify®, and Magento®), payment processors (PayPal, Stripe, Shopify Payments, Square), and hosting providers. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with an international branch in Indore, India. For more information about Webgility, visit http://www.webgility.com.