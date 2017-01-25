Webgility CEO and e-Commerce Pioneer Parag Mamnani Reveals 2017 Blueprint for Success in Free Webinar

Amazon vet pinpoints trends that will matter and shares tips for succeeding in online retail this year and beyond

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Webgility, the leader in multi-channel e-commerce software, today announced that Webgility Founder and CEO Parag Mamnani will host a free webinar that will reveal the blueprint for e-commerce success in 2017. The webinar will be held on Tuesday, January 31, at 11:00 a.m. PST. Registration is now open.

Mamnani has 15-plus years experience building e-commerce storefronts, platforms, and software, including his tenure as an Amazon executive. Added to this deep experience is the wisdom Mamnani has gained studying thousands of Webgility's e-commerce customers. By combining these two sources for the webinar, Mamnani will share his unique perspective on the industry and action-oriented list of how to succeed in e-commerce in 2017 and beyond.



During this webinar, Mamnani will reveal:

what e-commerce businesses need to know about the niche market;

how manufacturing will matter this year;

the upcoming shakeup in shipping;

and why now more than ever, you need to focus on financial data.

"Information is undoubtedly power, and so I am excited to share my thoughts on how to succeed in e-commerce in 2017," said Parag Mamnani, Founder and CEO, Webgility. "Our industry is at a crossroads and there are tremendous opportunities waiting for those ready to seize them. I look forward to helping our customers, both new and old, grow amazing online businesses this year and beyond." Click here to register.

ABOUT WEBGILITY

Webgility, Inc. is the leading provider of software for multi-channel e-commerce companies, managing millions of transactions for 10,000-plus online stores every month. Webgility's mission is to empower online retailers to focus on their passion by simplifying operations. Its Unify solution connects all revenue streams, expenses, and business systems so businesses can have better perspective, make smarter decisions, lower costs, and simplify bookkeeping. Webgility® is a certified partner of Intuit®, QuickBooks®, Xero, and NetSuite®, and works with more than 70 e-commerce platforms and SaaS providers (including Amazon®, eBay®, BigCommerce®, Shopify®, and Magento®), payment processors (PayPal, Stripe, Shopify Payments, Square), and hosting providers. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with an international branch in Indore, India. For more information about Webgility, visit http://www.webgility.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/24/11G128340/Images/Parag_Mamnani_1-e3bc0efac274a85b922137b643f48e31.jpg