Webinar: Designing the Procurement Virtual Factory -- Reinventing Procurement Through a Platform

CARMEL, IN--(Marketwired - Feb 15, 2017) - Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM), the pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, will present a live webinar on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 11AM ET / 8AM PT.

Pierre Mitchell of Spend Matters and Julien Nadaud, Chief Product Officer at Determine will explore how using a platform-based approach (the virtual factory) is critical to rethinking and reinventing procurement services. Using many industry examples, they will specifically hone in on the digital requirements to support these new approaches.

In addition to how technology firms are trying to cope with a new mandate to deliver economic value at scale, regardless of complexity, they will discuss and debate emerging platform trends and technologies, including:

How "platform design" approaches can industrialize Procurement services to deliver more value at scale (in the face of complexity and constraints)

How to apply "mass customization" techniques to category management, contract management, and P2P -- without custom software

Applying consumerized B2C innovations to B2B procurement processes, including user-centered design and predictive analytics to "guide" better sourcing and buying

How to modularize your processes and systems to get integration AND flexibility (i.e., make Procurement, IT, suppliers AND requisitioners happy!)

Evolving information -- and not just processes. The journey from documents and data to knowledge and "intelligence" requires new approaches and tools





Online registration for the webinar is still available.

Support Resources

Determine blog

Determine on LinkedIn

Determine on Twitter

Determine Resources

About Spend Matter

The largest, most in-depth online destination for procurement and supply chain professionals

Spend Matters is the world's best and largest information source for procurement and supply chain professionals, enabling CPOs, consultants and technology solution providers to make smart decisions regarding all things procurement.

Spend matters publishes 200+ unique papers and articles monthly (hard-hitting research, analysis, commentary and breaking news coverage) and has unmatched subject matter expertise and depth of knowledge from its wealth of contributors - ranging from senior practitioners and consultants to technology experts.

Coverage areas include:

Strategy & Best Practices

Risk Management & Compliance

Spend Management, Finance and Payments

Technology Tools, Trends & Infrastructure

Category & Contract Management

Sourcing & Supplier Management





Spend Matters is operated under management company Azul Partners, Inc.

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. Our visionary technologies allow our customers to effectively manage the full scope of Source to Pay and ECLM using our Determine Cloud Platform. Our Source to Pay software suite includes strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay applications.

The Determine Cloud Platform gives procurement, finance and legal professionals the ability to deliver profound insights through analysis of their supplier relationships and contractual requirements. Our customers leverage the Determine Cloud Platform to discover previously unseen supplier and spend data; make more informed and smarter business decisions; drive new revenue; control costs; improve workflow efficiencies; and mitigate risk.

Our customers benefit from the Determine Cloud Platform's robust suite of integrated applications. Whether they start with a full-suite implementation or choose to implement just one application and build over time, each additional application allows for the automatic sharing of data already in place on the Determine Cloud Platform.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.