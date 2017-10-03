WebPT Acquires Patient Engagement Company Strive Labs, Enables Physical Therapists to Drive Increased Revenues

Acquisition of the patient engagement and marketing automation platform StriveHub will enable PTs to deepen relationships with patients and improve their practices' bottom line

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - WebPT, the leading rehab therapy software platform, today announced it has acquired Boston-based Strive Labs, the company behind StriveHub, the first patient relationship management (PRM) platform specifically designed for rehab therapy providers. With the acquisition, customers of WebPT and Strive Labs will have access to everything they need to manage their practices and deepen relationships with their patients, ultimately generating increased revenue for their practices.

"Customer engagement has become an integral part of the value-based care equation, and when that's combined with performance metrics and outcomes reporting, care providers can dramatically improve the quality of care delivered and realize greater business success," said Nancy Ham, CEO of WebPT. "With WebPT and Strive Labs coming together, our customers have the ability to significantly improve revenues and realize a greater return on their software investment."

While WebPT will have the most robust StriveHub integration, Strive Labs will remain an EMR-agnostic platform, maintaining its 15-plus EMR software integrations. Furthermore, all Strive Labs customers -- regardless of their chosen EMR vendor -- will receive the same level of quality customer service for which WebPT has come to be known. The StriveHub platform will be rolled out to WebPT members in stages, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2017. The platform will provide rehab-specific tools designed to accelerate and support patient engagement, retention, reactivation and referrals. Based on ROI data from current customers, StriveHub can help decrease early patient dropout by up to 20% and increase patient referrals by more than 5%.

"We've been long-time fans of the StriveHub platform, and we've always admired Strive Labs' commitment to its customers as well as its team culture," said Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC/L, president and co-founder of WebPT. "We don't take partnerships and acquisitions lightly. We look for alignment on core values and culture, and we make sure our partners can help us further fulfill our deeper purpose and mission, which is to help rehab therapists achieve greatness in practice."

Currently, more than 1,000 clinics throughout the U.S. use the platform, and approximately half of those also use WebPT as their EMR. StriveHub enables providers to develop automated email campaigns, collect and act upon their Net Promoter Score (NPS), proactively seek online reviews, offer a free online portal to patients, and create custom treatment and interactive-home exercise programs. Therapists can even prescribe exercise programs to patients in eight different languages.

"WebPT has been a great partner to us for years, and we couldn't have chosen a better company to join forces with -- not just from a product fit perspective, but also in terms of the value it will bring to our customers," said Scott Hebert, DPT, the CEO and co-founder of Strive Labs. "Our main focus from this point forward will be on growing our team, expanding the reach of our product and continuing to improve and refine our technology to best meet our customers' needs. As I see it, this acquisition is further testament that the future is bright for not only Strive Labs and WebPT, but also the rehab therapy community as a whole."

WebPT customers can immediately access Strive Labs' StriveHub platform. To learn more about the integration between WebPT and StriveHub, or to request an online demo, visit get.webpt.com/strivelabs. To learn more about StriveHub as a standalone product and request a demo, visit get.strivelabs.com/demo.

About WebPT, Inc.

With a 30-percent market share, WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth. From scheduling, documentation and billing to outcomes tracking, business reporting and software integration, WebPT is the ideal solution for outpatient therapy organizations of all sizes. With a 99-percent retention rate and a 99.99-percent uptime rate, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry. Launched in 2008, the company is based in downtown Phoenix's historic Warehouse District. Learn more at webpt.com.

About Strive Labs, Inc.

The Boston-based Strive Labs, developed by two physical therapists, is changing the way individuals and health systems manage musculoskeletal disease, which is the most common health condition in the U.S. Through its proprietary StriveHub care management platform, Strive Labs enables healthcare providers to inform, engage and empower their patients to reach their recovery goals and avoid chronic injury. Learn more at strivelabs.com.