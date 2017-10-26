WebPT Names OSI Physical Therapy 2017 Ascend Practice of the Year

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Oct 26, 2017) - WebPT today announced OSI Physical Therapy as the winner of its 2017 Ascend Practice of the Year Award. The winner was first revealed at the fourth-annual Ascend summit, which took place Sept. 29-30, 2017, in Washington, D.C. and included an impressive roster of speakers such as Karen DeSalvo, former assistant secretary of health with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and F. Iman Joshua, Chief Information Security Officer of Aetna. Each year, the Ascend Practice of the Year Award honors a rehab therapy private practice that demonstrated exemplary business achievements and success over the previous year. The award presentation has become a highlight of the event.

OSI Physical Therapy, which has nine clinic locations throughout Minnesota, was selected based on its longstanding track record, innovative approach to care and sizeable, quantifiable success. The company has built its culture and processes around the Quadruple Aim, which consists of better outcomes, better customer experience, better value, and happy and engaged employees. To measure these factors, the team has taken an intentional approach to leveraging progressive software systems and data.

"We are delighted to be named the Ascend Practice of the Year," said Jody Hahn, CEO at OSI Physical Therapy. "We've been in business for 37 years and always strive to put our patients first and embrace technology that can improve our quality of care. WebPT and StriveHub have been important pieces of our success, and being chosen for this honor by a business we admire as much as WebPT is great validation of our hard work."

OSI uses StriveHub to objectively and accurately score customer experience, and the company has consistently maintained a rating of 85 percent. OSI has also been a member of WebPT for five years, relying on the platform to help streamline business operations and optimize billing, documentation, scheduling and more.

The Practice of the Year Award was open to all private practice outpatient physical, occupational and/or speech therapy clinics that had at least one clinic owner or staff member in attendance at the Ascend 2017 summit.

"We've been consistently blown away by the caliber of our applicants each year," said Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC/L, president and co-founder of WebPT. "OSI Physical Therapy was a clear winner for our judges this year because of the company's dedication to setting goals, adopting progressive technology and putting patients and employees first. Seeing the alignment between OSI's values and practices was very inspiring, and we're so happy to recognize them with this well-deserved honor."

OSI Physical Therapy was awarded $1,500, one full-page ad in Impact magazine and a free month of UpDoc Media digital marketing.

About WebPT, Inc.

With a 30-percent market share, WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth. From scheduling, documentation and billing to outcomes tracking, business reporting and software integration, WebPT is the ideal solution for outpatient therapy organizations of all sizes. With a 99-percent retention rate and a 99.99-percent uptime rate, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry. Launched in 2008, the company is based in downtown Phoenix's historic Warehouse District. Learn more at webpt.com.

About OSI Physical Therapy

Since 1980, OSI Physical Therapy has provided orthopedic rehabilitation, wellness and injury prevention with the purpose of helping people improve quality of life by feeling better, moving and performing daily activities to the best of their abilities. The OSI Physical Therapy team exists to achieve: better outcomes, better care and satisfied employees. For more information, visit http://osipt.com.