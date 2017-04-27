WebPT Wins 2017 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics

Award recognizes businesses with a strong dedication to ethics, trust, transparency and integrity

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - WebPT, the leading rehab therapy software platform, was recently awarded the 2017 BBB Torch Award for Ethics by the Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Arizona. The company was one of five selected to receive the coveted award, which recognizes businesses that exemplify the BBB's mission and principles of upholding a fair and honorable marketplace.

Dr. Heidi Jannenga, WebPT's president and co-founder, credits the company's strong ethical practices to its culture- and people-first philosophy as well as its steadfast commitment to conscious capitalism. Since the company's inception in 2008, it has adhered to a deeper purpose of service -- one that goes beyond a simple mission statement. The company also relies on its core values to guide every action and business decision.

"People are at the center of everything we do, and as such we've focused on creating a culture of trust and embracing a higher purpose that serves, engages and integrates the interests of all stakeholders -- from customers and employees to partners, investors and the community," Jannenga said. "Receiving the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics is truly a testament to our amazing team members, who uphold WebPT's people-first approach every day."

"These winners join a community of trustworthy businesses that understand how important trust, transparency and integrity are to business success," said Matthew Fehling, BBB President/CEO.

In addition to implementing a conscious capitalism methodology and maintaining a strong focus on ethics culture, WebPT places a strong emphasis on customer relationships. Beyond operating in a fair, honest, transparent and ethical manner, WebPT is committed to ensuring all customers have a seat at the table and a voice.

"One lesson I've learned as a business leader is that people matter most," Jannenga said. "Our purpose is to empower the rehab therapy community to achieve greatness in practice, and we constantly look for ways to support that -- beyond providing innovative software. We are deeply committed to our members, and we truly believe in the work they do. In fact, when we found out one of our customers was up for the BBB Torch Award for Ethics in Alabama, we submitted a letter of recommendation -- and we're proud to say Nesin Physical Therapy won."

"We have used WebPT since 2009, and not only do they provide a great web-based documentation platform, but they are dedicated to partnering with their clients to help their clinics grow, innovate and run more efficiently," said Janine Nesin, PT, DPT, OCS, and co-owner and CEO of Nesin Therapy Services. "We are excited to see them honored with the Torch Award for their service to customers, the rehabilitation industry, and their employees."

WebPT was named a category five winner (an honor reserved for companies with more than 150 employees). Four other local companies -- including Loud Rumor, Champs Family Automotive, Lucid Agency and Howard Air -- were also honored. All local honorees are now in the running for the BBB's International Torch Awards.

About WebPT, Inc.

With a 30-percent market share, WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth. From scheduling, documentation and billing to outcomes tracking, business reporting and software integration, WebPT is the ideal solution for outpatient therapy organizations of all sizes. With a 99-percent retention rate and a 99.99-percent uptime rate, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry. Launched in 2008, the company is based in downtown Phoenix's historic Warehouse District. Learn more at webpt.com.

About BBB of Central, Northern & Western Arizona

For more than 100 years, Better Business Bureau (BBB) has been helping people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. In 2015, people turned to BBB more than 172 million times for BBB Business Reviews on more than 5.3 million businesses and 11,000 charities, all available free at bbb.org. Incorporated locally in 1938, BBB serving Central, Northern and Western Arizona serves 10 counties through its campuses in Phoenix, Lake Havasu City, Prescott and Yuma, supported by over 11,500 BBB Accredited Businesses. Businesses that earn BBB Accreditation contractually agree and adhere to high standards of ethical business practices. BBB provides objective advice, free business reviews and charity reports, and educational information on topics affecting marketplace trust.