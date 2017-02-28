Webscale Launches Cloud Web Application Firewall

Built with Application Awareness to Secure Web Applications Deployed On Vulnerable E-Commerce Platforms

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Webscale, the leader in multi-cloud web application delivery, today announced the launch of the Webscale Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF), the first of a new line of a-la-carte solutions designed to address the pain points many businesses face with regards to the security, availability and performance of their critical web applications. While the market is flush with WAF solutions that combat malicious attacks at the edge of a web application, closest to the end user, Webscale's Cloud WAF is the first to focus on critical e-commerce platforms and integrate application awareness by building out robust protection for both data traffic at the browser level, and the complete backend application infrastructure, in a single as-a-Service solution.

Attacks at the application layer can be catastrophic, with erroneous code being deployed, site content being altered or user data, such as credit card information, being extracted through vulnerable backdoors. Webscale's decentralized and software-defined application delivery architecture allows the data plane to reside in close proximity to the application, giving it unprecedented, real-time insight into all activity, while its control plane is able to make changes and deploy safeguards if issues are detected.

"Event Network manages more than 80 online storefronts for our customers and we were seeing DDoS attacks propagating from all over the world, affecting multiple domains every hour. Neither us nor our hosting provider could keep up, and we experienced shut downs that cost valuable revenue," said Luis Sanchez, e-commerce director at Event Network. "Webscale is a true extension of our team, and we've had 100% uptime since working with them, as well as the type of support and commitment that keeps all our domains running 24x7x365, at optimal performance."

At the browser level, the Webscale Cloud WAF enables best-in-class HTTPS support with the latest SSL/TLS standards, without having to make any changes to the application infrastructure. Deploying SSL/TLS at the Webscale level ensures better offload and encryption from the application servers, enabling more efficient use of infrastructure.

Webscale's Cloud WAF has strong blacklisting and whitelisting capabilities and can block or allow requests or sessions by IP address, device type or geographic location. The WAF also allows for blocking against the OWASP top 10 threats as well as any application specific or custom rulesets. With the recent roll out of its HTTP/2 support and Service Provider-grade PCI-DSS certification, Webscale also adds protection for sensitive customer information, along with the latest web technology, to deliver strong security and increased performance.

Through real-time traffic analysis, Webscale quickly detects problems, identifies solutions and applies fixes through the highly flexible rules capabilities of the integrated WAF. In the event of a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, Webscale enables Shield Mode, instantly blocking bad traffic and validating genuine users, keeping the website fast and available protecting both potential revenue and maintaining brand reputation.

"Security is a major concern for our customers, so the development and release of Webscale's Cloud WAF has been a top priority. With its deep visibility into the underlying infrastructure, Webscale is completely application aware, enabling it to identify anomalies and issue resolutions before disruption is caused, whether they be at the browser level, or at the application backend," said Sonal Puri, CEO of Webscale. "As a true cloud-based solution, Webscale is also able to learn across our customers, allowing for any fixes applied to address customer security issues to be immediately distributed across our entire base. That is the beauty of a SaaS platform versus an appliance."

