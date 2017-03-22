Webscale Named an "IDC Innovator" in Cloud-Native Application Delivery

IDC Innovators Report Recognizes Webscale for 'Modular, Extensible, Scalable Platform' Addressing Multi-Cloud Environments

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Webscale, the leader in multi-cloud web application delivery, today announced that it has been named by IDC, the Global Market Intelligence firm, as an IDC Innovator in cloud-native application delivery in a newly published report, "IDC Innovators: Cloud-Native Application Delivery Controllers, 2017" (Doc # US42127817, March 2017).

The report highlighted the breadth of Webscale's "SDN-inspired, SaaS-delivered ADC platform, [which] incorporates features such as automated content optimization, predictive auto-scaling, a web application firewall (WAF), and alerting and monitoring based on session analysis and machine learning."

The report also recognized Webscale for its "modular, extensible, and scalable" platform, further noting that "Webscale aims to take the complexity out of application delivery so that e-commerce shops and midsize enterprises can focus on their business."

"Existing application delivery infrastructure was designed for the client/server era, not for the demands of DevOps and microservices in a multi-cloud world," said Brad Casemore, author of the report and research director, Datacenter Networks, IDC. "Webscale's SaaS approach is suited to customers that want application delivery to be as simple as possible."

He added that companies such as Webscale Networks are responding to the burgeoning requirement for cloud-native application-delivery solutions. "Physical application delivery controller (ADC) appliances... often are unable to scale up and down elastically to accommodate changing traffic patterns. Even the advent of virtual ADCs (vADCs) hasn't fully addressed these challenges, leaving the door open for cloud-native ADCs to address these new requirements."

"We appreciate the unbiased views of the IDC Innovators report towards our disruptive cloud application delivery platform," said Sonal Puri, CEO of Webscale. "The Webscale platform, built around our Cloud ADC, was designed to simplify and elegantly provide blazing fast performance, high availability, and robust security for web applications everywhere. In this new reality of platforms that are quick to deploy and virtually effortless to scale, legacy, appliance-based approaches are losing their place at the table."

IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors -- under $100M in revenue at time of selection -- chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor's company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

