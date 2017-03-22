Wedbush Securities Appoints David Weaver Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Wedbush Securities is pleased to announce the appointment of David Weaver as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He joined Wedbush as a consultant in 2016, to advise on operational activities. In his new roles, David will have responsibility for Financial Accounting, Securities Processing Operations, and Internal Audit and Controls.

Founder and President, Edward Wedbush, says, "David's extensive finance and operations experience will have significant positive impact for the firm and is a welcome addition to the senior executive management team."

David has over two decades of operations and accounting experience, including Director, Fund Accounting with Globeop Financial Services; Vice President at Deutsche Bank Fund Services; and as CAO and CFO with Refco Group, LLC. His extensive background in finance, risk management, regulatory reporting and project management, provide the firm with a well-rounded approach to his responsibilities.

"I am thrilled to join Wedbush Securities in this official capacity," states David Weaver. "I welcome the opportunity to utilize my extensive operations and finance background with such an illustrious firm."

David received his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from St. Peter's University in New Jersey and is a Certified Public Accountant.

