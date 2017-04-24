Wedbush Securities' Marketing Department Honored with Two 2017 Hermes Creative Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Wedbush Securities is pleased to announce that its Marketing Department has received two Gold 2017 Hermes Creative Awards. Wedbush has been awarded the Gold Award for its magazine ad, "Wedbush Powered by Lime," and a second Gold for the firm's internal newsletter, the Wedbush Wire. These Wedbush materials earned top honors amongst major international brands and leading Fortune 500 companies, including Aflac, PepsiCo, and UPS.

"The Wedbush Marketing Department excels in creating materials and campaigns that consistently exceed the firm's expectations," states Gary Wedbush, Executive Vice President and Head of Capital Markets. "We are extremely proud of the work our colleagues produce and for the brand visibility it provides."

Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing at Wedbush, Sarah Gosler adds, "Our team continues to elevate its standard of excellence and I am immensely proud of our Hermes Awards recognition. Their ability to repeatedly create and execute award-winning campaigns is remarkable and I am excited to see what they come up with next."

About the Hermes Creative Awards

Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional materials and programs, and emerging technologies. Entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, graphic design shops, production companies, web and digital creators and freelancers. Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. The international organization consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, media production, web and free-lance professionals. The Association oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges and sets standards for excellence. (Source: http://www.hermesawards.com/)

