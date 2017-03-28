Wedbush Securities' Marketing Department Receives a 2017 American Advertising Award

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Wedbush Securities is pleased to announce that its Marketing Department was honored with a prestigious American Advertising Award, by the American Advertising Federation's Los Angeles Chapter, for its concept and design of the Lime Brokerage exhibit booth. The awards competition included works submitted by Disney, Toyota Motor Corporation, Discovery Channel, and other leading brands.

The American Advertising Awards, formerly known as the ADDYs, is the advertising industry's largest competition, attracting more than 40,000 entries every year in local Ad club competitions. The mission of the American Advertising Awards is to recognize and reward the creative spirit and excellence in the art of advertising. (http://americanadvertisingawards.com/).

Sarah Gosler, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing at Wedbush Securities, states, "It's a privilege to be honored with an American Advertising Award for our work, among such an esteemed group of companies. I couldn't be more proud of our team, what we've been able to accomplish, with respect to driving visibility for the firm's brands."

