Wedbush Securities' Sarah Gosler Named a Direct Marketing News 2017 Woman to Watch

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Wedbush Securities is pleased to announce that Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing, Sarah Gosler, has been named one of Direct Marketing News' inaugural Women to Watch. Every year, DMN identifies the best and the brightest female talent in the marketing industry through its Hall of Femme honors, in 2017 DMN named the next generation of female leaders in its Women to Watch. In addition to the honor, Sarah will also be speaking as part of the session on 'Barriers to Power: Biases that Restrict Women's Advancement and Ways to Overcome Them' session, alongside CMO of Grubhub, Barbara Martin Coppola. The event and honors take place on April 26th in New York.

Sarah's expertise, vast knowledge, and strong leadership skills, have propelled her fruitful 14-plus year career in strategic marketing, management consulting, and brand management. Her ability to creatively develop and materialize numerous successful marketing campaigns and strategic planning initiatives, has resulted in her many accomplishments, and solidified her impact and influence in brand marketing and change management.

"It is quite an honor to be named in the inaugural class of Women to Watch," states Sarah Gosler, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing. "I am thrilled to be included with so many amazing and talented women who work in marketing across the country. I congratulate you all."

