Wedbush Securities Welcomes Arthur Bass as Managing Director, Fixed Income Financing, Futures, and Rates

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Wedbush Securities is pleased to announce the appointment of Arthur Bass as Managing Director, Fixed Income Financing, Futures, and Rates. In this role Arthur will focus on the further development of the Futures and Options, and fixed income businesses. Arthur is based in New York, NY and reports to Managing Director, Fixed Income Financing, Futures, and Rates, Scott Skyrm.

Arthur joins Wedbush Securities from his Managing Director position with COEX Partners. Previously, for 18 years, he served as Managing Director and Co-Head of Financial Futures and Options in New York at Societe Generale/Newedge. He has also held several senior positions with a few other Wall Street firms in the fixed income derivatives markets. Additionally, Arthur has authored a number of articles and has lectured on the financial markets.

"It's immensely gratifying to be working with such distinguished professionals at Wedbush Securities," states Arthur Bass. "I look forward to identifying new opportunities within Futures and Options, as well as in the fixed income area."

Scott Skyrm, Managing Director of Fixed Income Financing, Futures, and Rates, adds, "We are elated to have Arthur join Wedbush, where his expertise and long-standing client base is a great addition to Wedbush's growing futures and options business."

Arthur graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and his MBA from New York University. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Wharton Club of New York.

