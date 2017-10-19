WeedMD Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Private Placement of Convertible Debentures

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 19, 2017) -

WeedMD Inc. (TSX VENTURE:WMD) ("WeedMD" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of engagement with Eight Capital under which Eight Capital has agreed to purchase, along with a syndicate of underwriters including Haywood Securities Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation (together with Eight Capital, the "Underwriters"), 15,000 convertible unsecured debentures (the "Convertible Debentures") of the Company (together, the "Offered Securities"), on a "bought deal" basis subject to all required regulatory approvals, at a price per Convertible Debenture of $1,000.00 (the "Convertible Debenture Issue Price") for gross proceeds of $15,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Convertible Debentures shall bear interest at a rate of 8.0% per annum from the date of issue, payable semi-annually in arrears on June 30 and December 31 of each year. The Convertible Debentures will have a maturity date of 24 months from the Closing Date of the Offering (the "Maturity Date").

The Convertible Debentures will be convertible at the option of the holder into common shares of the Company ("Shares") at any time prior to the close of business on the Maturity Date at a conversion price of $1.20 per Share (the "Conversion Price"). Beginning on the date following the Closing Date, the Company may force the conversion of all of the principal amount of the then outstanding Convertible Debentures at the Conversion Price on 30 days prior written notice should the (1) daily volume weighted average trading price of the Shares be greater than $2.00, for any 10 consecutive trading days, and (2) the volume traded during each VWAP Day is not less than 50,000 common shares.

Upon a change of control of the Company, holders of the Convertible Debentures will have the right to require the Company to repurchase their Convertible Debentures, in whole or in part, on the date that is 30 days following the giving of notice of the change of control, at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Convertible Debentures then outstanding plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon (the "Offer Price").

As consideration for its services, the Underwriters will receive a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering. The Company will also issue to the Underwriters compensation warrants in an amount equal to 3% of the gross proceeds of the offering divided by the Conversion Price. Each compensation warrant will be exercisable into one common share at the Conversion Price for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital and for production capacity expansion.

The closing date of the Offering is scheduled to be on or about November 2, 2017 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

About WeedMD Inc.:

WeedMD Inc. is the publicly-traded parent company of WeedMD Rx Inc., a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis pursuant to the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR"). The Company operates a 26,000 sq. ft. indoor facility in Aylmer, ON, with four acres of property for future expansion. WeedMD is focused on providing consistent, quality medicine to the long-term care, assisted living and seniors' markets in Canada through its specialized, comprehensive platform, and is dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners and furthering the public understanding of medical cannabis as a viable alternative to prescription medication - relieving a variety of chronic medical conditions and illnesses.

