WeedTV.com, a Division of Player's Network, Inc., Announces Schedule for 4 Day Live Broadcast and Where to View It

The highly anticipated launch of WeedTV.com starts today with a special broadcast which provides a raw and unscripted "Behind the Scenes" look into the production of original content

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Sep 22, 2017) - Player's Network, Inc. ( OTCQB : PNTV), a diversified holding company operating in media and marijuana, announces 4 Day Live broadcast of WeedTV.com to kick off network dedicated to the marijuana lifestyle.

Earlier this month WeedTV announced the launch of WeedTV.com's Live 4-Day Broadcast. WeedTV is the "go-to" source for people in the Marijuana Lifestyle. Today makes the unveiling of original programming and a taste of what viewers can expect to enjoy on WeedTV.com for years to come. The next 4 days will be packed with auditions and searches for the next big media stars in the Marijuana industry to host Weed TV programming. We have several surprise guests appearing throughout the Live broadcast.

Mark Bradley, Players Network CEO, says, "This event will be the biggest live media broadcast to ever take place in the marijuana industry, not only historical in nature, but the first time an audience will experience a live reality show." Mark Bradley continues, "Most reality shows, with the exception of final episodes, are taped and edited. This will be live in the making. We have assembled a cast of social media influencers, musicians, television stars and marijuana celebrities who will be attending and spreading the word to commemorate this historic kickoff event."

Four days of auditions and live production of Pilots and Episodes for WeedTV original series will be held at a stunning private estate/resort in Las Vegas. The incredible location features a lazy river, bridges, waterfalls, and a sand beach pool surrounding a modern mansion, and will serve as backdrops for production with multiple crews shooting multiple shows throughout the property. In addition to the competitive casting of WeedTV's "SmokesModels" and Hosts, this will be a 4 day networking event packed with Marijuana industry experts, celebrities and top social media influencers, all of whom will have the opportunity to appear in WeedTV's original programming.

When WeedTV.com is broadcasting live it will be available in the following places:

In addition to the Live broadcasts, new videos will be posted throughout the 4 Day Live broadcast so check back regularly to view new videos.

The following are WeedTV competitions:

Fashion Show and Swimsuit Models

Top Budmaster competition

Weed Bowl





WeedTV.com Original Series:

Pot n'Pan

Blunt Talk

Pillow Toke





This is a Live production, times and events are subject to change. The most accurate schedule of the Live Broadcasts will be here:

The main purpose of this event is to unveil WeedTV to the world as well as sign up new members to WeedTV. Please visit WeedTV.com and sign up now!

About Player's Network (PNTV)

Player's Network is a diversified company operating in media and cannabis markets. PNTV owns approximately 89% of Green Leaf Farms Holdings, LLC (Green Leaf Farms), which holds cultivation and production license(s) awarded by the state of Nevada. The cultivation license enables Green Leaf Farms to grow marijuana and the production license enables them to create extracts which are used for cartridges, oils and edibles. WeedTV.com is developing the ultimate resource for the marijuana lifestyle within our media operations.

About WeedTV.com

WeedTV.com is a niche social network and lifestyle channel destination for the marijuana industry. WeedTV.com is launching the "go-to" source for information, entertainment, products and services for people who relate to the marijuana lifestyle and an active social community.

Forward-Looking Statements

