Wefunder Launches Series of Themed, Local Funding Events For Small Businesses; First Will Focus on Women Founders

12-event series kicks off May 4 in Oakland; deadline for startups to apply is April 14

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - Wefunder, the most popular platform for Regulation Crowdfunding, announced today that it is hosting a 12-city tour of live, in-person funding events for small businesses -- much like the Demo Days hosted by accelerators. The objective is to help those small businesses connect with potential investors in their cities and within the broader Wefunder community -- comprised of 90,000 individual investors around the world.

Regulation Crowdfunding, enabled by Title III of the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act, enables startups and small businesses to raise up to $1M from unaccredited investors. Since the legislation took effect in May 2016, companies have raised more than $23M under Reg CF, and approximately two-thirds of that was raised via the Wefunder portal.

"We're finding that many of our portfolio companies are drawing most of their investment dollars locally -- often, from people who are already customers or fans of the company," said Nick Tommarello, co-founder and CEO of Wefunder. "So we decided to launch a series of in-person events designed to draw in local investors and expose them to startup investment opportunities right in their area."

The first event, taking place in Oakland, Calif. on May 4, will focus on startups founded by women. The deadline for startups to apply for the Oakland event is April 14; the deadline to apply for the other events in events is May 5.

Other events/themes in the series will include in the coming weeks:

New York City - Immigrants

Los Angeles - Food

New Orleans - Nightlife

Napa - Wine

New York City - Fashion

Portland, OR - Breweries

Denver - B Corps

Washington, DC - Veteran founders

Detroit - Makers (manufacturing)

Austin, TX - Music

Boston - Health tech

To learn more about attending or pitching at any of the events, visit https://wefunder.com/live_events. To register as a potential investor at Wefunder, visit wefunder.com. The minimum investment is $100.

About Wefunder

Wefunder helps anyone invest as little as $100 in startups you love, and is the most popular platform for Regulation Crowdfunding. Its vision is to build a new type of stock market ("a NASDAQ for riskier ventures") that lets the public allocate capital to a wider range of businesses, more broadly and efficiently than banks or venture capitalists. Investors on Wefunder have invested more than $34 million into 150+ companies since 2013, including Zenefits, Checkr and Casetext. Learn more about Wefunder's story at wefunder.com/wefunder or follow us @wefunder.