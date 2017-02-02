Weintraub Tobin Supplements Commercial Litigation Ranks in Los Angeles

Andrew Gilford and Jessica Corpuz Join Thriving California Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - Weintraub Tobin, one of California's leading full-service law firms, adds long-time litigator Andrew Gilford as a shareholder and Jessica Corpuz as an associate in its Los Angeles office. The duo previously practiced with the boutique law firm of Baute Crochetiere & Gilford.

"Weintraub Tobin is pleased to kick off 2017 with these two strategic additions, which reflect our continuing efforts to attract service-oriented lawyers with serious litigation prowess across key industries prominent in the southern half of the state," said Michael Kvarme, Weintraub's managing shareholder. "Andy and Jessica share our deep dedication to service and have proven that they can deliver in exceeding business clients' needs and expectations."

With more than 25 years of experience, Gilford most recently practiced with Baute Crochetiere & Gilford, which he joined in July 2012. Before landing at the boutique, he was a career-long partner with Alston & Bird in Los Angeles and, prior to that, Weston Benshoof, which merged with Alston in 2008. Gilford has extensive experience handling complex business and commercial disputes, and he has tried cases involving intellectual property rights, contract and fraud claims stemming from a large-scale real estate development, contract and business tort claims, and product defect and warranty claims in the power and energy space, as well as insurance coverage matters. Experienced in both federal and state courts, he has defended consumer class action claims on behalf of nutritional supplements retailers and manufacturers under the Consumer Legal Remedies Act, and he has also handled appellate matters.

Gilford earned his J.D. from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Law (1989) and his B.S., cum laude, also from UCLA (1986).

Corpuz has experience with high-stakes litigation on behalf of both plaintiffs and defendants in matters involving complex business disputes, including tort, fraud, IP and contract claims. She was a member of the trial team responsible for a $21 million verdict in a 2012 breach of contract action and alter ego judgment. Corpuz has also handled appellate matters and obtained a published California Court of Appeal decision interpreting the state's False Claims Act. She holds a J.D. from Loyola Law School (2011) and a B.A from University of California, Santa Barbara (2008).

