WekaIO Validates Storage Software on Open Compute Platform

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - WekaIO, a high performance file storage software company today announced it has validated its software on Open Compute Project (OCP) hardware in Facebook's Disaggregate Lab. This validation process will ensure that all customers wishing to take control of their infrastructure purchasing decisions have options for high performance file servers on industry standard hardware. The WekaIO hardware independent software platform deployed on the OCP platform executes I/Os in minutes. Utilizing 10 Leopard servers, tests recorded more than 600,000 READ Operations per second at sub-500 microsecond latencies, shattering the myth that software-defined storage is difficult or low performing.

"Companies of all sizes are looking to leverage industry standard hardware for their data center needs to reduce budget overhead and improve business agility. Currently, the enterprise is challenged with costly vendor lock-in on datacenter infrastructure," said Michael Raam, president and CEO at WekaIO. "The vision of the Open Compute Project is to put purchasing power back in the hands of IT. Our purpose is to build great software that can leverage the OCP platform economics without compromising performance or enterprise features."

WekaIO software runs on the same server infrastructure as customer applications and presents a POSIX compliant file system to the applications. Data and performance is distributed and shared across all WekaIO enabled servers. With just a few clicks, customers can set up a WekaIO cluster to run all of their applications from a single, easily managed namespace. Integrated policy-based tiering provides limitless capacity by automatically moving inactive data to a public or private cloud.

The Open Compute Project needs an ecosystem of enterprise-class commercial software to ensure its up-take across a broad market. This validation shows that combining best-of-class open hardware and enterprise class software from WekaIO delivers great performance at a fraction of the cost of dedicated storage appliances. The open compute community will see a dramatic improvement in performance across a diverse set of workloads when compared to legacy disk-based storage systems.

About WekaIO

WekaIO's hardware-independent storage system offers a radically simple way to provision file storage in the datacenter. Our software platform delivers extremely high bandwidth and IOPS performance on flash based storage infrastructure-hyperscale or appliance. The software scales capacity and performance easily and independently for maximum infrastructure agility, low TCO and cloud scale economics. For more information, visit www.weka.io, email us at sales@weka.io.

