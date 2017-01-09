Welcome Hall Mission Announces Appointment of New CEO

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 9, 2017) - Welcome Hall Mission Board President, Mr. Ralph Loewen, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Samuel Watts as CEO and Executive Director of the organization, effective immediately. Mr. Watts joins the Mission following a thirty-year career in the corporate sector. Most recently he has consulted with large corporations, government and not-for-profit organizations, coaching teams to optimize their performance and increase efficiency. He joins an organization that is in excellent financial standing and that has experienced extraordinary growth over the past decade.

Samuel Watts replaces retiring CEO, Cyril Morgan. "For the past three months, we collaborated to ensure a seamless transition; it has been a pleasure to get to know him and I am confident that he will lead with integrity and excellence. The Mission is in good hands," Mr. Morgan said.

Mr. Watts has a passion for learning and for helping people develop and grow. Over the years, his work has brought him to places as diverse as South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. He has written numerous articles on leadership, organizational effectiveness, service excellence and how to implement strategies in organizations. His expertise should be a great addition to the growing team of Welcome Hall Mission as the organization celebrates its 125 years serving Montrealers in need.

"Although the needs of our clients have changed over the years, there is a common thread that unites them," says Samuel Watts. "Whether they are homeless, hungry or struggling, all of our clients feel excluded in some way. Welcome Hall Mission helps them move from exclusion to inclusion by providing a variety of solutions that respond to the unique needs of each individual."

Founded as an emergency refuge for homeless men, Welcome Hall Mission's offer of service has expanded to include young single mothers, families and at-risk youth. In six locations in the Ville-Marie and South-West boroughs, the largest building in St-Henri houses reinsertion and addiction treatment programs, a free dental clinic, a thrift store, and is home to Montreal's largest direct-to-public food bank.

About Welcome Hall Mission

Established in 1892, Welcome Hall Mission has become the largest doorway to help for Montrealers in need. Many programs are available to support the homeless, young single mothers, families, children and youth. Welcome Hall Mission gives them hope through concrete actions and effective solutions to help them improve their lives and reintegrate into society.

