Wellframe named a 50+ Innovation Leader

Inaugural initiative of AARP and MedCity News showcases companies and people delivering cutting-edge healthcare solutions for the 50+ market

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Wellframe was announced today as one of the healthcare industry's 50+ Innovation Leaders, an AARP initiative administered by MedCity News to recognize entrepreneurs, companies and ideas behind innovative new products and services for Americans aged 50 and older.

The winners of the inaugural 50+ Innovation Leaders program were revealed today during the AARP Innovation@50+ Live Pitch event by representatives of MedCity News and AARP.

"AARP works to empower people to choose how they live as they age," said Jeffrey Makowka, AARP's director of market innovation. "We are pleased to join MedCity News in showcasing entrepreneurs who are driving change and improvements in the healthcare industry for the more than 100 million Americans aged 50 and older. We congratulate the remarkable winners who have been recognized by their peers for their innovation leadership."

Wellframe works with health plans and at-risk providers to transform care management services and improve cost savings. Its technology and services help to optimally extend existing care management systems and resources to provide members with ongoing guidance and support. Wellframe's data-driven approach delivers proven results including improved member experience, reduced medical spend and increased efficiency.

"We're honored to have been selected as a 50+ Innovation Leader," said Jacob Sattelmair, Wellframe CEO. "At Wellframe, we focus on enabling health plans and providers to extend their existing care management services to individuals with a higher level of clinical need- and many of those are in the AARP demographic. We're very pleased to be able to help those individuals get the care and emotional support they need, when and where they need it."

In late 2016, MedCity News and AARP issued a call for nominations for entrepreneurs, investors, companies and nonprofit collaborations. Determined by a reader vote, the winners include leaders and companies offering healthcare delivery, medication management and smart wearables.

The full list of winners can be seen at medcitynews.com/50-plus-innovation-leaders/.

About Wellframe

Wellframe partners with leading health plans and providers to transform care management & patient engagement. Our mobile platform enables our partners to optimally leverage their existing clinical resources to provide patients with ongoing guidance and support when and where they need it. Wellframe's approach delivers improved patient experience, reduced medical spend and increased value-based revenue. We work hand-in-hand with our partners, taking a data-driven approach to evaluating performance and optimizing resource allocation for continuous improvement. For more information on Wellframe, visit http://wellframe.com.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With nearly 38 million members and offices in every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, AARP works to strengthen communities and advocate for what matters most to families with a focus on health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the world's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

About MedCity News

MedCityNews is the leading online news source for the business of innovation in healthcare. We offer insight into what's next and what matters with a mix of breaking news and analysis on startups and established industry leaders, personalities, policies and the most important deals. Learn more at www.medcitynews.com or follow @medcitynews on social media.