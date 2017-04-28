Wellness Goes Beyond Exercise and Nutrition at Advanced Group

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - The Advanced Group, an industry-leading diversified professional staffing, consulting, and outsourcing organization, announced their Wellness Works program has expanded to include services beyond exercise and nutrition. The organization has recognized nourishment of the mind, emotions, and spirit are equally as important as physical and nutritional wellness.

"Wellness to us at Advanced is about providing our employees with opportunities that enrich both professional and personal well-being," said Julie Bell, CHRO. "Our wellness programs not only include a focus on physical health and nutrition, but also mental and financial well-being because we realize these are all critical aspects of living a healthy life."

Advanced Group employees recently kicked off a monthly series partnered with the Love Foundation. Quentin Love, Celebrity Chef, Philanthropist, Success Coach, and Founder of the Love Foundation, taught the first session on vision boards. Mr. Love shared insight on his success with vision boards and employees created their own boards, focusing on topics that inspired or motivated them to reach their goals.

"I am thankful that Advanced invests in their employees in such dynamic ways," said Bradford Qua, Director of Sales for Advanced Resources, an Advanced Group company. "One of my items on my vision board already came to fruition."

In conjunction with Money Smart Week, Advanced also offered a lunch 'n learn to educate employees on how to best manage their 401k plans and prepare for financial wellness.

To learn more about working at Advanced Group, visit www.advancedgroup.com.

About the Advanced Group

The Advanced Group provides expertise in talent acquisition and management, consulting, outsourcing, and professional services. Founded in 1988, our businesses include Advanced Clinical, Advanced Resources, Advanced RPO, and WunderLand Group. As an established leader in each industry we serve, we are able to create meaningful value for our clients. To learn more, visit advancedgroup.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/28/11G137286/Images/advanced-group-vision-boards-9eeb4a181efd98abb933954dcdeee903.jpg