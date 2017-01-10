Wenck Names Rod Ambrosie as CEO

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - Wenck today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Rod Ambrosie as Chief Executive Officer, effective December 27, 2016. Former CEO Joe Grabowski will continue to serve on Wenck's Board of Directors.

Wenck's role in helping its clients navigate disruptive market transformations has never been more important. Wenck Board Chair James Sebesta said now is the perfect time for Ambrosie to become Wenck's next chief executive officer.

"Today's pace of change is exponential, and our next CEO needs to thrive in a highly dynamic environment, to be capable of accelerating what is working very well for Wenck, and disrupting what needs to change," Sebesta said. "We have selected a very strong leader at a time when Wenck is in a very strong position.

Sebesta went on to say, "Rod is unique in his ability to translate vision and strategy into world-class execution, bringing together teams and systems to drive results. He knows every Wenck segment, technology area, and geography, and will move the company forward with the speed required to capitalize on the opportunities in front of us.

Ambrosie joined Wenck in 1992 and has moved quickly through the company's ranks, serving as a Wenck board member since 2003. Most recently Ambrosie was executive vice president and principal-in-charge of the solid waste market, leading the company's sales and partner team which drives significant business for the company. He has helped lead and execute many of the company's investments and strategy shifts.

"I joined Wenck 24 years ago, because I wanted to be a part of a company where I believed the possibilities were limitless. Today, I am even more convinced that Wenck is that company," Ambrosie said. "Over the past 15 years, Joe Grabowski's vision and leadership have built Wenck into one of the most respected ESOP's in the country - a company fiercely committed to delivering for its clients, shareholders, partners, and employees."

Joe Grabowski joined Wenck in 1988 and has served as President and then CEO from December 2002 through December 2016. He led Wenck through significant growth from less than $10 million in annual revenue to nearly $50 million in 2016.

"I've had the opportunity to watch Rod grow as a leader at Wenck over the past 24 years and am convinced there is no better leader for Wenck today," said Grabowski.

"Finding a successor who could follow Joe was a challenge the Board took very seriously. All those we considered have the intellect, integrity, and charisma required for the position. Rod stood apart as a leader with an extraordinary ability to connect vision, people and ideas to drive strategy and execution," Sebesta said.

Ambrosie says that enormous opportunity lies ahead for Wenck, describing the opportunity to lead the company's next chapter "deeply humbling and incredibly exhilarating."

"I am focused on accelerating the innovation and execution that our clients need from us," Ambrosie said. "Their success will continue to drive us. At a time when our industry is on the cusp of more disruption than we've ever encountered, I couldn't be more confident in our ability to succeed, and I am honored to lead this great company."

Grabowski will be devoting his time to supporting Wenck Leadership and engaging with clients and industry leaders.

About Wenck

Wenck is a 100 percent ESOP owned consulting enterprise with a united team of engineers, scientists, construction, and business professionals dedicated to delivering the outcome you need. Wenck is known and trusted for our technical excellence. Working jointly with all stakeholders, we are your responsive partner committed to producing exceptional outcomes for your organization.