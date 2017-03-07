Wendover Housing Partners Announces New Senior Living Community, Brixton Landing Apartments, in Apopka

Real estate company now accepting rental applications for new affordable senior community, which offers a relaxing and social lifestyle to residents age 65 and up

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Wendover Housing Partners, a privately held real estate development, investment and management company, announces it is accepting rental applications for Brixton Landing Apartments, an affordable community for seniors in Apopka, Fla. Roger B. Kennedy Construction began construction on the 80-unit apartment community in the summer of 2016. With the first residents expected to move in April 2017, Brixton Landing provides a social, carefree and affordable lifestyle to seniors in the area.

"By the year 2040, 3.9 million residents age 65 and older are expected to call Florida home -- and represent 40 percent of all households in the Sunshine State," said Jonathan L. Wolf, President and Founder of Wendover Housing Partners. "Wendover is making it a priority to create affordable senior housing facilities now to prepare for the future, all while keeping senior comfort and safety in mind."

Priced below Apopka's average rental rate, Brixton Landing provides comfortable, safe and affordable one and two-bedroom homes for senior households on a restricted income. Built to Florida Green Building Coalition certified green standards, all units come equipped with a full sized washer and dryer, cable-ready features, an island with kitchen storage, and an emergency call system.

"Today, there are too many seniors settling on sub-par housing due to a restricted budget. Our goal is to provide residents with the quality they deserve, without having them overpay for the amenities that every apartment complex should have," adds Wolf. "At Wendover, we aim to do more than just build apartments, and instead intend to foster a community that looks after one another. Brixton Landing residents will build lasting connections with their neighbors through free enrichment programs and events."

In addition to Wendover's other senior living properties in Florida, which include Tallahassee's Kenwood Place, Tampa's Haley Park, New Port Richie's The Landings at Sea Forest and Jacksonville's Marci's Pointe, Brixton Landing provides residents with a regular schedule of engaging activities. Residents are also offered a variety of recreational amenities, including a fitness center, theater room, library, cyber center, pool, gazebo with grills and a gardening area.

Brixton Landing is now accepting rental applications for new residents. To learn more, call (407) 880-0299 or visit www.brixtonlanding.com.

For information about Wendover Housing Partners, visit www.wendovergroup.com.

About Wendover Housing Partners

Headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Wendover Housing Partners, LLC is a privately held real estate development, investment and management company founded in 1995. As one of the Southeast's premier housing companies, Wendover specializes in the development of single and multi-family homes, apartment communities, senior communities and transit oriented development. Wendover's expansive portfolio of affordable and mixed-income developments demonstrates the company's success in creating housing opportunities in a variety of economically and socially diverse neighborhoods. www.wendovergroup.com