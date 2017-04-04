Wendover Housing Partners Welcomes First Residents to Brixton Landing Apartments in Apopka, Fla. this Week

Company's newest 55+ community helps meet growing need for quality affordable senior housing in the Sunshine State

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Wendover Housing Partners, a privately held real estate development, investment and management company, today announces the opening of its affordable senior community in Apopka, Brixton Landing Apartments. The 80-unit property, constructed by Roger B. Kennedy Construction, joins Wendover's prestigious collection of properties across the state of Florida. With first-class design standards and senior comfort in mind, Brixton Landing provides income-restricted residents age 55+ with a relaxing and social community to call home.

"Whenever Wendover choses a development site, we strategically consider whether such a community is needed in the area. Apopka's population has demonstrated a steady, rapid increase since the 1990s, with many residents aging into retirement and living on a restricted income," said Lynn Edmondson, Regional Manager, Wendover Management. "Brixton Landing will help ease the financial stress of Apopka seniors, allowing them to enjoy their retirement in safety and comfort."

Wendover broke ground on the Brixton Landing development in the summer of 2016, and welcomes its first residents this week. Each one and two-bedroom unit in Wendover's new community was thoughtfully designed with senior comfort in mind, and comes equipped with cable-ready features, a full sized washer and dryer, and an emergency call system. All units also boast an island with kitchen storage.

Like Wendover's other affordable senior communities in Florida, including Tallahassee's Kenwood Place, Tampa's Haley Park, New Port Richey's The Landings at Sea Forest and Jacksonville's Marcis Pointe, Brixton Landing invites its residents to engaging community-wide events and activities. Residents are offered constant access to a variety of indoor and outdoor amenities, including a fitness center, theater room, library, cyber center, pool, gazebo with grills and communal area for gardening.

"Wendover doesn't just build apartment homes -- we build tight-knit communities. While our senior residents appreciate the quality and detail we put into their homes and shared community areas, it's their bond with Wendover's staff and other residents that means even more," adds Edmondson. "We take pride in engaging with our residents and looking for little ways to make their day-to-day lives easier and more fulfilling."

For more information about Brixton Landing, visit www.brixtonlanding.com or call (407) 880-0299.

For additional information about Wendover Housing Partners, visit www.wendovergroup.com.