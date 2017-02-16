Wendover Housing Partners Welcomes First Residents to Kenwood Place, its New Affordable Senior Housing Community in Tallahassee, Fla.

Real estate company's newest community addresses the rising demand for additional housing options tailored to emerging retirees on a restricted income

TALLAHASSEE, FL--(Marketwired - Feb 16, 2017) - Wendover Housing Partners, a privately held real estate development, investment and management company, today announces the opening of its senior apartment community in Tallahassee, Fla., Kenwood Place. The 112-unit property, designed by Slocum Platts Architects, P.A. and built by Roger B. Kennedy, Inc., joins Wendover's prestigious collection of properties across the Sunshine State. With first-class design standards in mind, Kenwood Place provides senior residents with an active, stress free community to call home.

"According to a market brief from American Seniors Housing Association, the demand for senior housing will grow from 1.4 million units in 2015 to 3.2 million units by the year 2040," said Jonathan L. Wolf, president and founder of Wendover Housing Partners. "There is a critical need for additional cost-effective rental options for seniors. Kenwood Place is the latest example of Wendover's continued mission to help fill that gap by developing new, affordable senior housing options of the utmost quality across the Southeast."

Wendover broke ground on Kenwood Place in October 2016, and welcomes its first residents the week of Feb. 20. The one and two-bedroom units in Wendover's new community were thoughtfully designed with senior comfort in mind, and feature a full-size washer and dryer, a monitored emergency call system, and a fully-equipped kitchen including a dishwasher, microwave, island and pantry. All units also include ample storage space areas, such as walk-in and linen closets.

"While our units are affordable for seniors on a restricted budget, they're designed with the same style and amenities you'll find in high-end apartment communities," adds Wolf. "In addition to providing a comfortable and affordable home built with the utmost quality, Wendover also believes in fostering a real sense of community among our residents and staff. Kenwood Place provides a schedule of activities designed to encourage residents to socialize with their neighbors and explore new interests."

Like Wendover's other senior living properties in Florida, which include Tampa's Haley Park, New Port Richie's The Landings at Sea Forest, Jacksonville's Marci's Pointe, and Central Florida's Heritage Village Commons, Kenwood Place provides residents with the opportunity to engage in community-wide events and activities. Residents are also offered constant access to a variety of indoor and outdoor amenities, including a fitness center, theater, salon, library, cyber center, pool and gardening area. For more information about Kenwood Place, visit www.kenwoodplaceapt.com or call (850) 580-0151.

For additional information about Wendover Housing Partners, visit www.wendovergroup.com.

About Wendover Housing Partners

Headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Wendover Housing Partners, LLC is a privately held real estate development, investment and management company founded in 1995. As one of the Southeast's premier housing companies, Wendover specializes in the development of single and multi-family homes, apartment communities, senior communities and transit oriented development. Wendover's expansive portfolio of affordable and mixed-income developments demonstrates the company's success in creating housing opportunities in a variety of economically and socially diverse neighborhoods.

To find out more about Wendover Housing Partners, visit www.wendovergroup.com.