WePow Achieves EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework Certification

Leading Video Interviewing Provider Meets Rigid Standards for Cross-Atlantic Transfer of Personal Data

CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - WePow, providing mobile and video interviewing solutions that improve hiring outcomes, today announced it has achieved EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework certification. As a result, WePow meets the most stringent requirements for data privacy when transferring data, such as a company's video interviews, from the European Union to the United States.

Developed by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the European Commission, the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield provides companies on both sides of the Atlantic with a mechanism to comply with EU data protection requirements. For WePow, which has clients based around the world using its video interviewing platform across their global operations, achieving Privacy Shield certification validates the company's ability to handle job candidate data according to the most rigid international standards.

"One of the most pressing challenges facing businesses today is the need to protect their sensitive data, such as information shared by -- and about -- their job candidates," said Imo Udom, co-founder and CEO of WePow. "This is especially important as WePow continues to work with more international organizations, including companies headquartered in Europe or looking to expand to the continent. Attaining Privacy Shield certification confirms that we are fully capable of protecting their sensitive candidate data as we help them streamline and improve their global hiring processes."

As WePow can be used across workgroups, regions and countries, the company's solutions are especially appealing to businesses with global operations, contributing to a flexible and consistent recruiting process. With particularly strong usage of WePow in Germany and Switzerland -- among the countries with most stringent data privacy regulations -- Privacy Shield certification ensures clients that their data is well protected when transferred between the EU and the U.S.

With more of WePow's clients and partners expanding throughout Europe, the Privacy Shield certification provides WePow with the foundation to further grow its operations in the region while ensuring the utmost level of personal data protection.

More details about WePow's EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework certification can be accessed at: https://www.privacyshield.gov/participant?id=a2zt0000000GnHVAA0.

About WePow

WePow connects recruiters, job candidates and employers through easy-to-use mobile and video interviewing solutions. Hundreds of organizations rely on WePow's video and communications platform to improve recruiter productivity, deliver engaging candidate experiences and make the right hires. As a result, organizations regain time, reduce costs and recruit effectively. Connect with us today at www.wepow.com.