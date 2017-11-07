Wepow Takes on Transforming the Interview Process at Recruiting Trends and Talent Tech Conference

CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) -

WHO:

Imo Udom, co-founder and CEO of Wepow, providing mobile and video interviewing solutions that improve hiring outcomes, and Danelle DiLibero, vice president of Global Talent Acquisition at Versik

WHAT:

Will present "How Video Interviewing Changed the Way I Hire" during the Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Conference.

WHEN:

Tuesday, November 28 - Thursday, November 30, 2017

Udom and DiLibero are scheduled to speak on Thursday, November 30 at 9:15 a.m. EST.

WHERE:

Palm Beach County Convention Center

650 Okeechobee Blvd.

West Palm Beach, Fla.

DETAILS:

Technology continues to change the hiring landscape. At the same time, employers are looking for new ways to expand their corporate brand and scale their workforce without compromising the candidate experience. Enter video interviewing, helping companies extend their employer branding throughout the hiring process and giving valuable time back to the HR and talent acquisition team. Likewise, video gives candidates the ability to showcase who they are in a more meaningful way than simply lobbing their resume into the abyss.

During the Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Conference, Imo Udom, co-founder and CEO of Wepow, will join Danelle DiLibero, vice president of Global Talent Acquisition at Versik, to explore how video interviewing can make the hiring process more efficient and effective. In addition, Udom and DiLibero will share insights into how top organizations leverage video interviewing to attract and recruit the right talent while measuring the impact of each interaction. Conference attendees interested in transforming the way their organization hires, starting with the interview process, are encouraged to attend this session.

For event details and registration information about the Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Conference, visit http://www.recruitandtalenttech.com.

