Wesdome Announces 2017 First Quarter Production Results

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today announces first quarter 2017 ("Q1") gold production results of 15,162 ounces.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, "We are very pleased with the strong operational results of Q1, having surpassed our internal expectations. This is primarily attributable to the increased mining of the 7 Zone and 811 Zone stopes, as well as the development ore generated from the newly discovered 300 Zone East (301 and 303 Lens). We expect the head grades to continue to be at, or higher than reserve grades, as we continue mining in these zones, and bring additional stopes online from the 300 West and 300 East Zones. We also expect head grades at Mishi to improve during the year as we move beyond current mining in the northwest portion of the pit to higher grade areas. In comparison to the same period in the previous year (Q1 2016, 8,036 ounces), the Company has been able to demonstrate improved execution of the mine plan, which has been the operational focus. I would like to thank the team for delivering these excellent results safely and look forward to future successes."

Tonnes Head Grade Average Mill Gold Produced Milled (t) (g/t Au) Recovery Rate (%) (ounces) Eagle River Mine 38,578 11.5 95.3% 13,588 Mishi Open Pit 36,641 1.7 80.9% 1,574 Q1 2017 Production 75,219 6.7 93.6% 15,162

The Company's guidance remains unchanged at 52,000 - 58,000 ounces for 2017. Ounces sold were 12,320 ounces at an average sales price of CAD$1631 per ounce, (revenue of CAD$20.1 M) exceeding the Company's internal forecast of CAD$1550 per ounce.

The technical and scientific disclosure in this press release has been prepared and approved by Philip Ng, P. Eng, Chief Operating Officer of Wesdome and "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 disclosure standards.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome Gold Mines is in its 29th year of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d'Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930 metre shaft and 2,000 tonne per day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, which is being explored and evaluated to be developed in the appropriate gold price environment. The Company has approximately 132 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WDO."

